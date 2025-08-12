Jimbo Fisher explains why he chose Florida State over other coaching opportunities
Jimbo Fisher has had an impressive career. Winning a national title at Louisiana State as its offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, and then winning another title as the head coach of Florida State. His run at LSU came with certain opportunities as well.
With the departure of Saban, Jim Harbaugh, Mack Brown, and Jimbo Fisher from the collegiate ranks in the last few years, there are only three active head coaches with a national title to their name (Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart).
The ability to win a national title comes with a certain gravitas that few can show for themselves.
However, what if Jimbo didn't start his head coaching career at Florida State?
Jimbo Fisher Had Multiple Head Coaching Offers Before Choosing To Become The Coach In Waiting At Florida State
While appearing on the Trials to Triumph podcast, hosted by former FSU fullback Freddie Stevenson, Fisher shared that he had a plethora of head coaching opportunities, but ultimately chose Tallahassee.
“When I left LSU to go from the OC at LSU to the OC at Florida State. People said, ‘Well, that’s a lateral move.’ And it wasn’t no more money. It wasn’t anything else," said Fisher. "But I wanted to be under Coach Bowden before I became a head coach. At that time, I actually had three other head coaching offers that I turned down."
Furthermore, the former FSU head coach mentioned that the title of "youngest head coach" didn't necessarily appeal to him. He wanted to be molded into a good head coach before he became one.
Who would provide that mentorship? None other than the legendary Bobby Bowden.
“My object was, I always said, I didn’t want to be the youngest head coach. I wanted to be oldest. There were some things there. I wanted to be under Coach, specifically, because I wanted to really make sure I was ready to be a head coach, and there’s some things I wanted to learn under him," Fisher said.
"So, being his OC was one of the best things I ever did. The talks we had, not just the X and O talks — he mentored me like his own son," Fisher added. "We would go in his office, have talks about things, the history of things. Why things were done? How he would do things."
The 2025 Seminoles will look to bounce back after a 2-10 season under the leadership of Mike Norvell as they open their campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
