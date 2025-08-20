Florida State defender earns Mike Norvell’s praise in comeback from injury
Florida State's defensive line was a major disappointment last season. The starting four of Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones Jr., Joshua Farmer, and Darrell Jackson didn't live up to lofty expectations, setting the stage for a regression on defense.
The Seminoles completely shook up their point of attack this offseason, bringing in a new position coach along with a handful of fresh faces from the prep ranks and NCAA Transfer Portal.
Moving into a new season, Florida State is looking to set the tone at the line of scrimmage. Physicality and consistent effort are two of the main things defensive coordinator Tony White has tried to instill in his unit throughout fall camp.
Jayson Jenkins Catching Mike Norvell's Attention
FSU got reinforcements in the middle of the preseason when redshirt junior defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins returned to practice last week. Originally expected to miss significant time with a lower-body injury, Jenkins put in a ton of work in the rehab process this offseason to give himself a chance to play on August 30.
Jenkins even participated in the Seminoles' second scrimmage. Norvell and White are being careful with his return to the field but his impact has already been evident.
"It's been awesome seeing Jayson Jenkins getting back just because he wasn't able to go through anything in the spring," Norvell said on Tuesday. "You feel his presence, a guy that plays with a great motor, very strong, powerful."
"We're still making sure that we're doing all things, building him up to maximize availability for game one," Norvell added. "Excited about what I'm seeing from him."
Jenkins has the potential to open up as a starter when Florida State releases its first depth chart on Monday.
Last season at Tennessee, he totaled nine tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
Two Other Defensive Linemen Highlighted By Norvell
Jenkins wasn't the only player Norvell name-dropped among the defensive line.
Norvell also brought up redshirt junior Deante McCray for his progression since the spring. McCray has added weight in recent months, providing him the versatility to move around on the defensive front.
"A guy that I think has taken some really good strides from the spring to now is Deante McCray. You're feeling his physicality," Norvell said. "Obviously, great build. He's built and looks the right way, but I think as he's gained confidence in what to do, you're feeling more of his physicality, his explosiveness. Excited about what I'm seeing there."
Another player Florida State is relying on to take the next step is redshirt junior James Williams. After following defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and White over from Nebraska, Williams set the goal of becoming an every-down player rather than a pass-rushing specialist.
It sounds like he's on the right track.
"James, we needed a guy to come in and be that workhorse, be a guy that embraces the leadership, be a guy that can be impactful," Norvell said. "I think we got a great one in regards to what he can do and what he can bring."
Florida State Wants To Go Deep On The Defensive Line
Norvell wants Florida State to be able to rely on up to nine players on the defensive line early in the year.
"Our defensive line group needs to be seven, eight, nine deep that can have a chance to go and impact the course of a game, especially here early in the season. I think there's been a great deal of work that's gone into it and I like how they've responded."
That's a notable quote with plenty of bodies battling for playing time. James Williams and Darrell Jackson are probably penciled in as starters.
Outside of that, everything is a bit of an unknown with players such as redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt senior Deamontae Diggs, redshirt junior Jayson Jenkins, redshirt junior Deante McCray, redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt junior KJ Sampson, sophomore Amaree Williams, true freshman Kevin Wynn, true freshman Darryll Desir, and true freshman Mandrell Desir in the mix.
It's worth noting that James Williams, Jackson, Jones, Jenkins, McCray, Amaree Williams, Wynn, and the Desir twins have been mentioned the most during camp. That would technically be nine players, though Wynn is dealing with an injury that could last into the season.
