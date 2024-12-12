Florida State Defensive Tackle Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The fourth day of the NCAA Transfer portal winter window has seen another Seminole move on.
On Thursday afternoon, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly appeared in the portal. He's coming off his first season in Tallahassee, contributing in the rotation while recording 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection in 12 appearances.
Kelly began his college career at Colorado State after signing with the program as a three-star prospect in 2021. He started during his final two seasons with the Rams, totaling 78 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections over 2022-23.
READ MORE: Florida State Hires New Wide Receivers Coach Away From UCF
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle is expected to have one season of eligibility to utilize at his next stop. He's a Florida native who spent his prep career at Navarre High School.
Kelly is the 16th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, and junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has four scholarship defensive tackles eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson, redshirt freshman Jamorie Flagg, and redshirt freshman D'Nas White.
FSU signed four-star Kevin Wynn and three-star JUCO Tyeland Coleman during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU
• Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'
• Gus Malzahn Explains Why FSU: ‘This Is A Place Where You Can Win The Whole Thing'
• Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF