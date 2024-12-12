Florida State Hires New Wide Receivers Coach Away From UCF
Florida State is making another quality addition to Mike Norvell's revamped staff in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles are bringing in a third coach who previously worked at UCF. According to 247Sports's Brandon Marcello, UCF offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. has accepted the position as wide receivers coach at Florida State.
The 39-year-old has over 15 years of experience under his belt, including a decade of coaching at the college level. During the 2024 season, he took over play-calling duties at UCF from new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Harris Jr. also had a prior stint with the Knights in 2021-22 where he was the co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach.
Harris Jr. worked at Miami as the running backs coach in 2023, returning back to his alma mater. He ran track for the Hurricanes during his playing days and is a member of the Hurricanes' Hall of Fame. Harris Jr. still holds the program record in the 800.
The Florida native had a seven-year stint at Florida International, serving as running backs coach from 2015-20 before picking up offensive coordinator duties during his final year the program.
Harris Jr. began his coaching career at Booker T. Washington High School in 2009. After five years as the offensive coordinator, wide receivers and quarterbacks coach, he was promoted to head coach in 2014. Harris Jr. guided the Tornados to a 15-0 record and state championship. Harris Jr. was named the 2014 Florida Dairy Farmers Football Coach of the Year, the 2014 Miami Dolphins George Smith South Florida High School Football Coach of the Year, the 2014 NIKE Football State Coach of the Year, and a finalist for the 2014 U.S. Army All-American National Coach of the Year.
Harris Jr. has a lot of skill at his disposal at Florida State. The Seminoles have six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Harris Jr. will be replacing Ron Dugans, who was fired in November, on Florida State's staff. Harris Jr. reportedly made $550,000 in 2024.
Florida State previously hired offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Tony White, offensive line coach Herb Hand, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, and safeties coach Evan Cooper.
