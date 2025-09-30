Tommy Castellanos tells FSU football defense one thing to do vs Miami Hurricanes QB
Last weekend’s stumble against Virginia stings, but inside the Florida State locker room, the bigger picture is far from lost. For the players, it feels less like a setback and more like a reminder of the fire they opened the 2025 season with.
Wins and losses can tell one story, but they rarely tell the whole one. Florida State fell behind by two touchdowns, then clawed back to force double overtime. Along the way, the defense forced three takeaways, and the offense piled up more than 500 yards. The result wasn’t perfect, but the effort showed a team still very much in the fight.
Anyway, enough of me. Off the soapbox and onto Thomas Castellanos', because he said it best. The Seminoles host the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes this Saturday for what could turn into a showdown of the ages, and the defense will need a stellar performance under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Castellanos' Message To The Defense
It all starts with getting after Miami quarterback Carson Beck.
"Just be physical. Be dominant. I tell Earl [Little Jr.] and them all the time, go be you," Castellanos said on Gamlich & Mac Lain. "Go be y'all. Go get after that guy back there and make him uncomfortable and make some decisions that we know that he can."
"Go put that ball in jeopardy for us and give us the ball back at home with that momentum," Castellanos continued. "Don't let him play a perfect game. That's my message to the defense every time we play."
Putting Pressure on Miami's Carson Beck
Castellanos put it in plain terms, not as a defender but as the quarterback who knows exactly what makes his position miserable. Comfort comes in all shapes and sizes, and neither Castellanos nor the Doak Campbell crowd plans on offering any to Miami this weekend.
"As a quarterback, we don't want to be hit; we don't want to be rushed in those moments. We want to sit back there and look cool and throw the ball and spin it. Make it ugly for him. Make him move around a little bit and be panicking a little bit. I always tell the guys on defense to go get him. Go put some licks on him, make him feel you."
Florida State knows the challenge Miami presents, but Castellanos’ message is clear. Make the Hurricanes uncomfortable, and the Seminoles will give themselves every chance to turn a rivalry into another statement.
