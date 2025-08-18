Former FSU commitment announces new college decision
Florida State lost a commitment earlier this month when three-star defensive lineman James Carrington reopened his recruitment. The decision came less than two months after Carrington joined #Tribe26.
It didn't take long for Carrington to announce his next move on the trail. What does this mean for the Seminoles moving forward?
Former FSU commit James Carrington Lands With New School
Over the weekend, Carrington pledged to the Oklahoma Sooners, a program which previously wasn't among his top three. The Sooners are believed to have won out due to a sizable NIL offer.
Carrington resurfaced as one of Florida State's targets along the defensive front this summer. The Seminoles originally offered him back in 2023 but there hadn't been much traction since then. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton began to forge a relationship with Carrington, leading him to officially visit Tallahassee and choose FSU over Nebraska and Arkansas.
As a junior at Bishop Gorman, Carrington totaled 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.
The Seminoles have stacked the trenches since Carrington joined Tribe26. Florida State also brought in four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, three-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
What's Next For Florida State?
Florida State doesn't have a major need along the interior with Rankins, Crittendon, and Cadeau in the fold.
With that being said, the Seminoles have yet to add a defensive end to the class, something that needs to change before the Early Signing Period.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
