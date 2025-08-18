Nole Gameday

Former FSU commitment announces new college decision

The former #Tribe26 pledge has already committed to another program.

Dustin Lewis

NoleGameday
In this story:

Florida State lost a commitment earlier this month when three-star defensive lineman James Carrington reopened his recruitment. The decision came less than two months after Carrington joined #Tribe26.

It didn't take long for Carrington to announce his next move on the trail. What does this mean for the Seminoles moving forward?

READ MORE: Talented true freshman pushing for starting role on Florida State's defense

Former FSU commit James Carrington Lands With New School

Over the weekend, Carrington pledged to the Oklahoma Sooners, a program which previously wasn't among his top three. The Sooners are believed to have won out due to a sizable NIL offer.

Carrington resurfaced as one of Florida State's targets along the defensive front this summer. The Seminoles originally offered him back in 2023 but there hadn't been much traction since then. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton began to forge a relationship with Carrington, leading him to officially visit Tallahassee and choose FSU over Nebraska and Arkansas.

As a junior at Bishop Gorman, Carrington totaled 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

The Seminoles have stacked the trenches since Carrington joined Tribe26. Florida State also brought in four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, three-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.

What's Next For Florida State?

Florida State doesn't have a major need along the interior with Rankins, Crittendon, and Cadeau in the fold.

With that being said, the Seminoles have yet to add a defensive end to the class, something that needs to change before the Early Signing Period.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting