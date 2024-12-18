Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
16 scholarship players from Florida State's roster have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal during the opening nine days of the 20-day winter window. It's clear that the Seminoles will look a lot different in 2025.
On Tuesday evening, redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy appeared in the portal. He just wrapped up his first season in Tallahassee, appearing in the rotation late in the season after overcoming injuries. Murphy played in the final four games, totaling 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.
READ MORE: FSU Defensive Tackle Withdraws From 2025 NFL Draft, Returning To Tallahassee
Murphy entered the 2024 season with just five total tackles to his name. He matched that total in the regular-season finale loss against Florida, recording five tackles. Murphy had the sixth-best rush defense grade (72.5) on the roster in 77 snaps.
The Virginia native joined the Seminoles after beginning his college career at Alabama. Murphy appeared in 18 games with the Crimson Tide, totaling five tackles and one pass breakup. He was a member of the SEC Championship team in 2023, seeing limited action in 13 games.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop.
Murphy is the 16th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., and redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period and landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal