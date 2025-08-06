Florida State football gets major injury update after preseason scrimmage
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles held their first scrimmage of the preseason on Tuesday night. Head coach Mike Norvell said the team was able to run through roughly 100 plays, beginning the evening in Doak Campbell Stadium before shifting to the Indoor Practice Facility due to inclement weather in the area.
Coming out of the scrimmage, the Seminoles received a few major injury updates.
Two Florida State Players Trending In Right Direction
Through six practices, Florida State's roster has remained relatively healthy. The Seminoles will be getting closer to full strength in the coming days.
According to Norvell, FSU is expecting redshirt junior defensive end Jayson Jenkins and redshirt senior offensive lineman Jacob Rizy to be full participants in practice starting next week. The pair of linemen were limited throughout the offseason.
"I'm expecting Jayson Jenkins, he's been getting individual work, a couple of competitive drills. Him and Jacob Rizy, both next week, I'm expecting to be back out in full go which will be great for us," Norvell said on Tuesday night.
For the most part, the Seminoles have dodged the injury bug.
"I like where we are. The majority of the guys were at full participation," Norvell said. "We had a couple guys that we held that probably could've went tonight.
"We've got a couple guys with bumps and bruises that were unavailable tonight but not very many so I feel good about six days being in and just the work that our guys are able to get," Norvell added. "I think tonight we can out pretty clean. There will be a couple things that we'll check out but just pretty clean from the initial review of it."
Jayson Jenkins Is A Potential Starter On Florida State's Defense
Jenkins transferred to Florida State after gaining experience in the SEC at Tennessee, including a run to the College Football Playoff last season. However, he suffered a lower-body injury that forced him out of spring practice.
Initially, it was unclear if Jenkins would be able to do anything in fall camp. However, he's progressed quicker than expected thanks to a diligent effort throughout the rehab process. Jenkins has even earned props from Darrell Jackson Jr. and James Williams for his work to get back on the field.
A potential starter for the Seminoles, Jenkins has the ability to play inside or outside. He brings great size at 6-foot-6, 276 pounds. In 20 appearances for the Volunteers, Jenkins totaled 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
Jacob Rizy Will Provide Valuable Depth For Florida State's Offensive Line
Florida State's offensive line has changed in a big way this offseason. The Seminoles now have a new position coach along with six transfers and four high school signees.
Rizy is one of just nine players returning to the room, with only three of those being upperclassmen (Rizy, Richie Leonard IV, Bryson Estes).
Last season, Rizy appeared in 11 games and started the final five contests of the season. His five starts came at three different positions; one game at center, one game at left guard, and three games at right guard.
Florida State likely has its starting five upfront in left tackle Gunnar Hansen, left guard Richie Leonard IV, center Luke Petitbon, right guard Adrian Medley, and right tackle Micah Pettus. However, Rizy is expected to be a key depth piece as he's shown the versatility to fill in at multiple positions along the interior. He also previously played right tackle at Harvard.
