Florida State football gets major injury update after preseason scrimmage

Positive news for the Seminoles on the injury front.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles held their first scrimmage of the preseason on Tuesday night. Head coach Mike Norvell said the team was able to run through roughly 100 plays, beginning the evening in Doak Campbell Stadium before shifting to the Indoor Practice Facility due to inclement weather in the area.

Coming out of the scrimmage, the Seminoles received a few major injury updates.

Two Florida State Players Trending In Right Direction

Mike Norvell
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Through six practices, Florida State's roster has remained relatively healthy. The Seminoles will be getting closer to full strength in the coming days.

According to Norvell, FSU is expecting redshirt junior defensive end Jayson Jenkins and redshirt senior offensive lineman Jacob Rizy to be full participants in practice starting next week. The pair of linemen were limited throughout the offseason.

"I'm expecting Jayson Jenkins, he's been getting individual work, a couple of competitive drills. Him and Jacob Rizy, both next week, I'm expecting to be back out in full go which will be great for us," Norvell said on Tuesday night.

For the most part, the Seminoles have dodged the injury bug.

"I like where we are. The majority of the guys were at full participation," Norvell said. "We had a couple guys that we held that probably could've went tonight.

"We've got a couple guys with bumps and bruises that were unavailable tonight but not very many so I feel good about six days being in and just the work that our guys are able to get," Norvell added. "I think tonight we can out pretty clean. There will be a couple things that we'll check out but just pretty clean from the initial review of it."

Jayson Jenkins Is A Potential Starter On Florida State's Defense

Jayson Jenkins
Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) reacts in frustration after Ohio State scored during the NCAA college football playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jenkins transferred to Florida State after gaining experience in the SEC at Tennessee, including a run to the College Football Playoff last season. However, he suffered a lower-body injury that forced him out of spring practice.

Initially, it was unclear if Jenkins would be able to do anything in fall camp. However, he's progressed quicker than expected thanks to a diligent effort throughout the rehab process. Jenkins has even earned props from Darrell Jackson Jr. and James Williams for his work to get back on the field.

A potential starter for the Seminoles, Jenkins has the ability to play inside or outside. He brings great size at 6-foot-6, 276 pounds. In 20 appearances for the Volunteers, Jenkins totaled 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Jacob Rizy Will Provide Valuable Depth For Florida State's Offensive Line

Florida State
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola and Renegade take the field before the game in the 2023 Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Florida State's offensive line has changed in a big way this offseason. The Seminoles now have a new position coach along with six transfers and four high school signees.

Rizy is one of just nine players returning to the room, with only three of those being upperclassmen (Rizy, Richie Leonard IV, Bryson Estes).

Last season, Rizy appeared in 11 games and started the final five contests of the season. His five starts came at three different positions; one game at center, one game at left guard, and three games at right guard.

Florida State likely has its starting five upfront in left tackle Gunnar Hansen, left guard Richie Leonard IV, center Luke Petitbon, right guard Adrian Medley, and right tackle Micah Pettus. However, Rizy is expected to be a key depth piece as he's shown the versatility to fill in at multiple positions along the interior. He also previously played right tackle at Harvard.

Published
