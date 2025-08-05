Why Florida State's wide receiver room is impressing Mike Norvell
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State has seen positive developments across the offense since kicking off fall camp last week. In fact, head coach Mike Norvell called Monday's practice one of the best for the unit dating back to the beginning of spring practice (yes, you read that correctly).
FSU's wide receiver room needs to have better production in 2025 and Norvell feels strongly about the unit after the first week of fall camp.
Multiple FSU Wide Receivers Impressing Mike Norvell
Norvell was quick to highlight five wide receivers to begin the week, offering praise for senior Squirrel White, junior Duce Robinson, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and true freshman Jayvan Boggs.
"I think the guys have shown up. I've really been pleased with what Duce [Robinson] has shown. Squirrel [White] has been really exciting," Norvell said. "I think [Jayvan] Boggs is coming along and really showing some good traits.
"I know I mentioned Elijah [Moore] the other day. There are so many, you know, Lawayne [McCoy] had a couple of big catches yesterday," Norvell added. "It's an exciting group. It's just the consistency that I want."
This is a positive development for Florida State considering the program only had two wide receivers record 200+ yards last season. Plus, the Seminoles had one of the worst drop-rates in all of college football.
Florida State Is Banking On The Proven Production Of Squirrel White And Duce Robinson
The Seminoles set out to revamp their pass-catching corps this offseason, banking on the proven production of White and Robinson.
White transferred to Tallahassee after three years at Tennessee. Though he was banged up during the 2024 season and those ailments lingered into spring practice, White appears to be fully healthy early in camp. His speed is a major weapon and Norvell has already mentioned his ability to create big plays.
Small in stature, White brings plenty of production to the field. He appeared in 38 games at Tennessee, catching 131 passes for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns while returning 10 punts for 155 yards. White ranks seventh in Volunteers program history in career receptions.
Robinson is a Florida State legacy who was a five-star prospect in the 2023 class. Over the last two seasons at USC, the massive wide receiver has showcased major potential, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch.
The Seminoles have aspirations that Robinson could be their next elite pass-catcher. It's hard to rule that possibility out with the work ethic he brings on and off the field. Robinson was noted by Norvell as a standout in 1-on-1s against the defensive backs.
Robinson saw action in 23 games and made five starts at USC. He totaled 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns.
White and Robinson are essentially penciled in as starters for Florida state.
Lawayne McCoy and Elijah Moore Primed To Take Next Step For Florida State
McCoy and Moore both signed with Florida State as four-star prospects in the 2024 class. McCoy was able to work his way into the rotation after enrolling in spring. Moore remained slightly behind since he didn't get on campus until the summer, choosing to redshirt during his first season with the program.
One of the pleasant surprises of the first five practices, the light is turning on for Moore as he goes into year two with the Seminoles. There's a high ceiling for Florida State to tap into, considering Moore's frame (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) and ability to make contested catches. He only caught two passes for 17 yards in four appearances last year.
McCoy missed spring practice due to an injury but is back in the lineup and competing for a starting role. He's among the top options to take over in the slot for Florida State.
A versatile athlete, McCoy saw action in the Seminoles' final ten games last season. He caught six passes for 52 yards, returned 10 punts for 30 yards, and had a one-yard rush. McCoy scored a two-point conversion against North Carolina.
Jayvan Boggs Could Be A Breakout True Freshman For The Seminoles
A late addition to #Tribe25, Boggs has quickly proven that he'll have a chance to put a stamp on Florida State's 2025 season. He's done everything right since getting to campus in January, drawing rave reviews from the players and coaching staff.
That has only continued into camp with standout cornerback Jeremiah Wilson recently referring to Boggs as 'cold' and calling him a future pro. Boggs might not be an elite athlete or the biggest on the field but he's a true football player with the IQ and fundamentals to do the little things.
Don't be surprised if Boggs ends up in the starting lineup on opening day. At the very least, he's projected to be a consistent face in the rotation.
Boggs has been a proven winner and competitor throughout his career. He concluded his time at Cocoa High School by winning three consecutive state championships and setting the state record for receiving yards in a single game.
In 44 high school games, Boggs caught 234 passes for 4,363 yards and 50 touchdowns.
