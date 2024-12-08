Florida State Off-Field Staffer Accepts Offensive Coordinator Job At FCS Program
Florida State has already made a plethora of coaching changes this offseason. The Seminoles have hired a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator along with acquiring a new defensive line coach and safeties coach. In the process, longtime assistant Odell Haggins was transitioned to an off-field role while senior defensive analyst Phil Simpson departed for a second stint at Nebraska.
The Seminoles are losing another member of their staff. According to FootballScoop, senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta has accepted the offensive coordinator job at Nicholls State University. The Colonels recently promoted Tommy Rybacki to head coach following the retirement of Tim Rebowe, who had led the program since 2015.
Fertitta spent the last three seasons at Florida State assisting the offensive line alongside Alex Atkins. He served as the offensive line coach during the first three games of 2024 while Atkins was serving an NCAA-mandated suspension. Fertitta coached the group again in November after Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans were fired by the Seminoles.
During his time in Tallahassee, Fertitta helped develop three first-team All-ACC selections, one second-team All-ACC selection, one third-team All-ACC selection, and three honorable mentions. He was on staff when the Seminoles won the ACC Championship against Louisville in 2023, along with the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma the prior season.
Funnily enough, Fertitta worked for the Cardinals as an offensive quality control coach in 2021. Prior to that, he had a successful stint as a high school head coach in Mississippi and Louisiana. Fertitta compiled a 59-25 overall record, including a 34-8 mark during his four years at Catholic High School. He led the school to a state championship appearance in all four seasons, winning the title in 2017 and 2020.
Fertitta got his start at the college level as a graduate assistant at Mississippi College in 2005. He crossed paths with Alex Atkins in 2010 at Itawamba Community College. At the time, Feritta was the offensive coordinator and Atkins was the offensive line coach.
This will be Fertitta's first time calling plays at the college level in 15 years. Nicholls State went 4-8 in 2024, averaging 22.7 points per game and 346.0 yards per game.
Fertitta played a large role in helping the Seminoles retain four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. leading up to the Early Signing Period. Florida State also flipped three-star offensive lineman Sean Poret from USF.
Florida State has 11 scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt junior Julian Armella, redshirt junior Bryson Estes, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd. Nash Jr. and Poret are the lone newcomers at this time.
