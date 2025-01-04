Florida State Offers Appalachian State Wide Receiver Transfer Who Spent Time At UCF
Florida State is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to upgrade a wide receiver room that failed to impress last season. The Seminoles have their eyes on a pass-catcher who previously played for offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn at UCF.
On Friday evening, FSU extended an offer to Appalachian State wide receiver transfer Kaedin Robinson. Over his three years with the Mountaineers, Robinson caught 147 passes for 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns.
This past season, Robinson recorded 53 receptions for 840 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. He averaged 15.8 yards per catch and had three games of 100+ yards, including a season-high seven catches for 129 yards in a 21-19 victory against East Carolina on September 14.
Robinson reeled in ten touchdowns in 2023, leading the Sun Belt Conference in that category.
The North Carolina native began his career at the JUCO level in 2019 at ASA Brooklyn. He was named a NJCAA All-American after catching 37 passes for 879 yards and nine touchdowns. Robinson transferred to UCF in 2021 and spent a year under Malzahn's tutelage. In limited action with the Knights, he caught one pass for a 30-yard touchdown.
Robinson stands at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and has one season of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA's JUCO ruling. He's reported offers from Michigan, UCLA, UCF, Cal, and Wake Forest.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott. The program also landed USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson.
Last month, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr, who coached running backs at the time Robinson played for the Knights.
