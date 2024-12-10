Florida State Offers Disruptive Defensive Tackle Transfer
Florida State's defensive line was supposed to be part of the backbone of the team in 2024. Instead, the unit never lived up to the hype and now the Seminoles are looking to go in a different direction this offseason. With the transition to a 3-3-5 under new defensive coordinator Tony White, the program will need to add some fresh blood to refuel the front of the defense.
On Tuesday morning, FSU extended an offer to Louisiana Tech defensive tackle transfer David Blay. He just wrapped up his second season with the Bulldogs after beginning his college career at the D2 level with West Chester University.
Blay had a breakout campaign as a redshirt junior this fall, totaling 46 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He finished with at least one sack in five of the final six games of the season. Blay ranked third in the Conference USA in sacks and tied for third in tackles for loss.
During his two years at Louisiana Tech, Blay appeared in 22 total games and recorded 62 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 tackles for loss. At West Chester, Blay appeared in 11 games in 2021, totaling 39 tackles, 13 tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble.
The 6-foot-4, 303-pound defensive tackle is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining to utilize t his next stop.
Blay would provide a veteran and proven presence to a Florida State defensive tackle room that has lost Joshua Farmer (NFL), Darrell Jackson (NFL), and Tomiwa Durojaiye (transfer) since the season concluded.
Florida State has five scholarship defensive tackles eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Grady Kelly, redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson, redshirt freshman Jamorie Flagg, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star Kevin Wynn and three-star JUCO Tyeland Coleman during the Early Signing Period.
