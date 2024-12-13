Florida State Punter Alex Mastromanno Named First-Team All-American
Florida State redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno was named a Walter Camp first-team All-American on Thursday as part of ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award after leading the country and setting an ACC record with 49.3 yards per punt. He also led the nation with 30 punts of at least 50 yards.
FSU's career record holder for punts, punting average and total punting yards, Mastromanno ranked second in the nation with an average of 45.6 net yards per punt. He added 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 18 fair catches, a long of 65 and just two touchbacks.
Mastromanno is Florida State's third first-team All-American punter, joining Shawn Powell in 2011 and Rohn Stark in 1980 and 1981. With 252 punts for 11,304 yards, Mastromanno topped Stark's previous school records (244, 10,418). Mastromanno's 44.9 career average broke Powell's previous record of 44.2.In 2023, Mastromanno became FSU's first finalist for the Ray Guy Award and was a second-team All-American.
*Release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
