Florida State Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Another Florida State quarterback will be departing from the program this offseason.
On Monday, redshirt senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced he was declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft after one season in Tallahassee. Uiagalelei started in the first five games of the 2024 campaign but suffered an injury to his throwing hand that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
Florida State's offense ranked No. 132 in total yards per game (270.2), No. 130 in points per game (15.4), and No. 115 in passing yards per game (180.3). In his five starts, Uiagalelei completed 84/156 passes (53.8%) for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. He was sacked 12 times and had -8 rushing yards.
The Seminoles were hoping to build a prolific offense around Uiagalelei when they landed the touted Oregon State transfer last January. Instead, his lack of quick decisions and limited mobility coupled with a pathetic offensive line led to a complete failure. The misevaluation doomed Florida State and is a big reason why the program is in such a big hole that Mike Norvell has to climb his team out of.
It's easy to see why FSU's coaching staff felt confident they could get the best out of Uiagalelei. The former five-star prospect has all of the potential in the world with his frame and arm strength. With that being said, Uiagalelei has never been able to put all of his tools together consistently, which is why he'll be searching for the fourth college program of his career.
The California native signed with Clemson in 2020. He spent his first three seasons with the Tigers, and was the starting quarterback in 2021 and 2022. Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State in 2023 and had a career year, completing 180/315 passes (57.1%) for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions along with 68 rushes for 219 yards and six more scores. Uiagalelei stands at 6-foot-4, 252 pounds.
Florida State is projected to return one scholarship quarterback for the 2025 season; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn.
The Seminoles signed four-star Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.
FSU landed a commitment from Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos shortly after true freshman Luke Kromenhoek entered the portal.
