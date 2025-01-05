Florida State Quarterback Transfer Already Putting In Work With Skill Players
The early enrollees from Florida State's 2025 signing class are arriving in town to begin their careers with the Seminoles this weekend. The group is made up of a mix of experienced transfers, high school prospects, and junior college recruits.
Coming off a disappointing campaign in Tallahassee, FSU fans are looking for reasons to be optimistic leading up to the spring. The newest Seminoles are already displaying positive signs that they can be part of the turnaround under head coach Mike Norvell and his revamped stuff.
Quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos isn't wasting any time establishing chemistry with some of his playmakers at Florida State. On Saturday, Castellanos took to the practice fields to put in some work with USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson, four-star wide receiver signee Jayvan Boggs, and three-star JUCO wide receiver signee Jordan Scott.
These are the types of small dividends that could reap big rewards this fall. Florida State's passing attack never seemed quite in sync last season with a revolving door at quarterback and inconsistent pass-catchers. The Seminoles are looking to flip that script behind the dynamic Castellanos and a plethora of incoming wide receivers and tight ends.
In his two years at Boston College, Castellanos completed 288/491 passes for 3,614 yards with 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions while rushing 308 times for 1,307 yards and 14 more scores. He was the first player in Eagles program history to record 2,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in a single season.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Football Staff Member Returning To Tallahassee
Robinson spent two years at USC after signing with the Trojans as a five-star prospect in 2023. He totaled 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 19.2 yards per catch. Robinson stands at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, and is ranked as the No. 5 overall transfer.
Scott signed with the Seminoles after two years at the junior college level with Southwest Mississippi Community College. This past season, he caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 17.9 yards per catch. Scott stands at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds.
Boggs ended his prep as one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of the state of Florida. As a senior, he set the single-game state record for receiving yards (378) and came up just 26 yards short of the single-season state record. Over his four seasons at Cocoa High School, he totaled 234 receptions for 4,363 yards and 50 touchdowns. Though just an incoming freshman, Boggs is polished enough to play early in his time with the Seminoles. He stands at 6-foot-0.5, 200 pounds.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments
• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
• Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books