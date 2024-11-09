Florida State Ranked as One of the Worst Teams in College Football
If you were to ask anyone before the 2024 season where Florida State Football would be heading into Week 11, there would be reason for optimism, confidence, and an overall expectation for a winning year after claiming the ACC in 2023 and seeking vengeance after being snubbed from the College Football Playoff.
The FSU brand shouldn't be associated with schools like Purdue, Stanford, and Middle Tennessee. However, in a recent report by CBS Sports, the Seminoles currently sit at No. 12, trailing Akron and inching closer to Kent State in the group of the worst teams in college football.
"Normally, it would be sad to laugh at a sorry program this deep into the season. But the Seminoles are still hilarious," Will Backus of CBS Sports wrote. "It's appointment viewing, watching them set a new bar in futility each and every week"
Perspective brings understanding, and blame often sharpens the lens through which we see ourselves and others. There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle, including the obvious impact of injuries on the Florida State sideline. Recruiting isn’t the entire issue—FSU did send 13 players to the NFL last season. However, there may have been a lapse in player development, as the offensive performance this year resembles what you’d expect from last year's scout team.
That isn’t to say that the current squad should be underestimated. There are blue-chip players across the board, and the young influx of talent can and will lead the Seminoles in the right direction. The question is: where, when, and how? The issue of losing all of the NFL talent wasn’t addressed.
You could make a case that bringing in the No. 7 transfer class was expected to replenish the players lost and that the up-and-down beginning of the season has made a mark on the team. FSU was without offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins for the first three games and has been through eight different starting offensive lines this year.
What you're seeing on the field isn't pretty—that can't be understated—but there are guys on the roster (injured or not) who can make an impact.
Florida State currently holds a record of 1-8 and is scheduled to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road as 26-point underdogs. A win in South Bend would do wonders for a faltering public view of what was once a historic program.
