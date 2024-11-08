Buffalo Bills Announce Injury Status For Former Florida State Star Keon Coleman
Former Florida State star wide receiver Keon Coleman has quickly turned into one of the most electric rookies on and off the field for the Buffalo Bills. Coleman is finding his stride in the middle of the season as he's recorded more than half of his receiving yards in the three games since Buffalo acquired veteran Amari Cooper in October.
Unfortunately, the second-round pick has suffered an injury that will force him to the sideline for at least one game. While making an appearance on WGR550, head coach Sean McDermott announced that Coleman would miss Sunday's matchup against the Colts. The injury could keep him out for multiple weeks.
"It's a week-to-week deal," McDermott said on the show. "It'll probably be multiple weeks."
The news comes at less than an ideal for Buffalo as the franchise is on a four-game winning streak, sitting at 7-2 and leading the AFC East. The Bills will play three of their next five games on the road, including a four-game stretch that includes consecutive home games against the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers followed by back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.
Coleman has caught 22 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He had a career-best four catches for 125 yards in a 34-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans on October 20. Coleman has reeled in 10 grabs for 216 yards and a score in his last three appearances.
In his lone season at Florida State, Coleman led the team with 50 catches for 658 yards and three touchdowns while returning 25 punts for 300 yards. He became the first Seminole to record 100+ yards and three scores in their debut in garnet and gold. Coleman caught two touchdowns, including the game-winner in FSU's first victory against Clemson in nine years. He was named a first-team All-ACC wide receiver, all-purpose player, and return specialist, making him the first player in program history to earn three conference honors in a single season.
