Florida State Releases 9 'Notes To Know' For Road Game Against SMU
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against SMU. The release included 11 'notes to know' for the ACC matchup in Dallas.
Check them out below.
- Florida State plays its first true road game this week, traveling to new ACC opponent SMU after opening the season in Dublin, Ireland, and then playing three consecutive home games. The fifth game of the season is tied for the latest for Florida State's first road game in program history. The Seminoles also played their first four games at home or at a neutral site in 2012 and 2008.
- FSU is the first conference game for SMU in the ACC, marking the Seminoles' second straight week playing a team for its ACC debut after defeating Cal last Saturday. There have been nine additions to the conference since Florida State joined the ACC for the 1992 season and the Seminoles have been the first ACC game for five of those with four (Miami in 2004, Boston College in 2005, Pitt in 2013, SMU in 2024) played on the road. FSU is 3-1 in those matchups. No other team has been scheduled as the first ACC opponent for a new conference addition more than once.
- Florida State is 24-7 since the start of the 2022 season. The team's 24 total wins and 77.4 winning percentage in that span are the best in the ACC, with the win total ranking 9th nationally and the winning percentage 12th.
- The Seminoles have won seven consecutive road games, tied for the 6th-longest active streak in the country. » FSU has recorded season-high tackles for loss totals in back-to-back games. The Seminoles registered 9.0 TFLs against Memphis before making 12.0 TFLs against Cal, the Seminoles' most in a game since recording 14.0 TFLs in the 2023 ACC Championship Game win vs. No. 14 Louisville. It was the most TFLs allowed by Memphis since December 27, 2022, and most allowed by Cal in 2024.
- Florida State registered 7.0 sacks in the win over Cal, its most in a game since also having 7.0 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game and the most allowed by the Bears in a game since October 19, 2019. FSU ranks 7th nationally with 13.0 sacks in 2024.
- Over the past two games, the Seminoles have combined for 22.0 tackles for loss with 10.0 sacks and two interceptions. » Florida State leads the ACC and ranks 4th in the country with a net punting average of 46.39 yards per punt. Alex Mastromanno's average of 49.7 yards per punt leads the conference and is 2nd nationally. Last year, FSU was 3rd in the country in net punting.
- Ryan Fitzgerald is one of two kickers in the country with multiple makes from at least 54 yards. He is one of four kickers with three 50-yard field goals in 2024 and the sixth kicker in FSU history with at least three 50-yard field goals in a single season.
- Florida State's offensive line boasts 387 collegiate games played, the most in the country, with 230 starts, the 2nd-highest total nationally. The line includes returning first-team All-ACC offensive tackle Darius Washington, all-conference center Maurice Smith and starting tackle Jeremiah Byers from last year's group that blocked for the ACC's highest-scoring offense for the second straight year. Washington and Byers have both missed games this season due to injury, and eight different offensive linemen have made at least one start through the season's first four games, matching last year's season-long total.
- Six Florida State players have made their first collegiate start in 2024. Linebacker Blake Nichelson has started each of the last three games. Defensive back K.J. Kirkland and offensive lineman Jalyen Early started vs. Memphis and vs. Cal. Tight ends Brian Courtney and Jackson West made their first career starts vs. Memphis, and wide receiver Hykeem Williams made his first collegiate start vs. Cal.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
