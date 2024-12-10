Florida State Reserve Tight End Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State's tight end room is getting a makeover this offseason. The Seminoles are going to have to stock up in the NCAA Transfer Portal considering the outgoing departures in the room.
On Monday evening, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers appeared in the portal. Powers just wrapped up his third season in Tallahassee, spending the majority of that time working with the scout team and as a reserve on offense. He was limited by injuries at different junctures.
Powers appeared in one game in 2024, seeing one snap in the win against Charleston Southern. He played seven snaps in 2023 in his debut in the win against Southern Miss. Powers redshirted in 2022. He was a member of the team that won the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl and the 2023 ACC Championship.
The Texas native signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He played wide receiver at the prep level but was asked to convert to tight end in college. Powers didn't record a catch in garnet and gold.
Powers stands at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
He's the 12th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive line Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, and redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period.
