Florida State running back earns second ACC Player of the Week honor for track performance

A star in the making 🌟



Congratulations to Micahi Danzy for being named this week's ACC Rookie of the Week after his performance in the men's 400-meter, moving up to No.3 all-time in FSU history with a career best of 46.14 over the weekend.



Danzy also helped the men's 4x400… pic.twitter.com/5PnwVFBmSs