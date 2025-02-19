Florida State running back earns second ACC Player of the Week honor for track performance
If it feels like we just wrote about Florida State running back Micahi Danzy cutting it up on the track, it's because we did. At the same time, the true freshman deserves his flowers for what has quickly turned into a notable campaign off the gridiron.
On Tuesday, Danzy was named the ACC's Rookie of the Week for the second time this winter. The honor comes following his performance at the Jarvis Scott Invite in Texas where he recorded a blistering 46.14-second 400-meter dash. The time pushed him to a third-place finish in the event and was also the third fastest in program history.
Danzy participated with the 4x400 relay team as well, aiding the group to a 3:07.27 time that ranked as the seventh-best in the FSU record books. He'll be competing in the ACC Championship with a shot to take his talents to the NCAA Championship in a few weeks.
"Micahi is continuing to grow and show his promise in the 400," associate men's head coach Rick Argo said in a release. "He's going into the ACC Championships as a freshman and he is ready to compete at a high level. I am very proud of his continued growth."
Danzy was previously honored as the ACC Rookie of the Week in January after helping the 4x400 team to a second-place finish at the Clemson Invitational with a time of 3:11.74.
The Tallahassee native appeared in four games during his first season at Florida State. He rushed two times for five yards and hauled in one reception for 38 yards. Danzy made his debut against Clemson and saw action against Miami, Charleston-Southern, and Florida.
His speed doesn't come as any surprise. Danzy starred on the track as a prep athlete, winning the 400-meter dash and earning silver in the 200-meter dash at the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympics. He was the FHSAA 2A state champion in the 200-meter and 400-meter in 2023 and 2024 along with being the runner-up in the 100-meter as a senior.
Danzy boasts personal bests of 10.57 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 20.88 seconds in the 200-meter dash, 45.88 seconds in the 400-meter dash, and 22-10.5 in the long jump. He averaged 9.5 yards per carry and 120.6 yards per game while leading Florida High to a state championship appearance in 2022.
Florida State begins spring practice in March and Danzy should be able to participate after competition wraps up at the ACC and NCAA Championships.
Florida State kicks off its 2025 campaign against Alabama in Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30.
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
