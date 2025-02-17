Florida State running back Micahi Danzy sets top-three 400-meter time in program history
Florida State running back Micahi Danzy is one of multiple dual-sport athletes that the Seminoles signed in the 2024 class. Following his freshman season on the football field, Danzy has hit the track running this offseason - literally.
Danzy has been putting his dazzling speed on display for the Seminoles and showing why he could be a blur on the gridiron sooner rather than later. Over the weekend, his ascension reached new heights as he firmly placed his name higher on the FSU program record books.
In what marked the final meet of the regular season, Danzy recorded an eye-popping 46.14-second 400-meter dash. The time marked a college PR for the true freshman and placed him at third in FSU history. He finished in third place in the Jarvis Scott Invite.
Danzy also helped Florida State's 4x400 relay team to a third-place finish with the postseason still to come. The 3:07.27 time ranked seventh in program history.
Earlier this month, Danzy tied the fifth-fastest 400-meter time in program history with a 46.34-second performance at the Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Week in January after contributing to FSU's second-place finish in the 4x400 at the Clemson Invitational. He placed third in the 300-meter (33.34 seconds) and helped the Seminoles to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 in the Jimmy Carnes Invitational.
The Tallahassee native appeared in four games during his first season at Florida State. He rushed two times for five yards and hauled in one reception for 38 yards. Danzy made his debut against Clemson and saw action against Miami, Charleston-Southern, and Florida.
It isn't shocking that Danzy is dazzling with his speed. He starred on the track as a prep athlete, winning the 400-meter dash and earning silver in the 200-meter dash at the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympics. He was the FHSAA 2A state champion in the 200-meter and 400-meter in 2023 and 2024 along with being the runner-up in the 100-meter as a senior.
Danzy boasts personal bests of 10.57 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 20.88 seconds in the 200-meter dash, 45.88 seconds in the 400-meter dash, and 22-10.5 in the long jump. He averaged 9.5 yards per carry and 120.6 yards per game while leading Florida High to a state championship appearance in 2022.
Florida State begins spring practice in March and Danzy should be able to participate after competition wraps up at the ACC and NCAA Championships.
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
