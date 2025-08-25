Nole Gameday

FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide

The Seminoles have officially unveiled their first two-deep of the 2025 season.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
In this story:

The time has finally arrived. It's officially game week in Tallahassee with the Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide set to clash in the 2025 season opener on August 30.

After months of waiting and an offseason of changes at Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell is looking to get his team off on the right foot. It won't be easy with the Crimson Tide coming into Doak Campbell Stadium with plenty of talent and motivation.

READ MORE: Seven Seminoles who will make or break FSU football's 2025 season

To kick off the week, Florida State released its first depth chart of the fall, providing plenty of things to note on.

FSU Unveils Depth Chart For Alabama Showdown

Mike Norvell
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep depth chart for the showdown against Alabama. While most of it was business as usual, there were a few surprises to take note of.

FSU Depth Chart
FSU Athletics
FSU Depth Chart
FSU Athletics

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.

2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.

Running Back:

1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.

Running Back:

1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.

2. Ousmane Kromah, Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Jr.

2. Gavin Blackwell, Sr. OR Elijah Moore, RS Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Squirrel White, Sr.

2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR BJ Gibson, So.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, Fr.

2. Chase Loftin, Fr.

Tight End:

1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.

2. Amaree Williams, So. OR Landen Thomas, So.

Left Tackle:

1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.

2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.

Left Guard:

1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr. OR Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.

2. Andre' Otto, RS So.

Center:

1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.

2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.

Right Guard:

1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr. OR Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.

Right Tackle:

1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.

2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.

3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.

Defensive End:

1. James Williams, RS Jr.

2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr.

Nose Tackle:

1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.

2. Daniel Lyons, RS Jr.

Defensive End:

1. Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.

2. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.

JACK Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr.

2. Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Elijah Herring, Sr.

2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Justin Cryer, Jr.

2. Blake Nichelson, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.

2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.

2. Charles Lester III, RS Fr. OR Quindarrius Jones, Jr.

Rover Safety:

1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.

2. Donny Hiebert, Jr.

Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.

2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.

Safety:

1. Edwin Joseph, RS So. OR K.J. Kirkland, RS So.

Kicker:

1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.

2. Brunno Reus, Fr.

Punter:

1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.

2. Brunno Reus, Fr.

Holder:

1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.

2. Brunno Reus, Fr.

Long Snapper:

1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.

2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.

Kick Returner:

1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.

2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.

Kick Returner:

1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr.

2. Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.

2. Squirrel White, Sr.

READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football