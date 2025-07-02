Florida State’s top QB performance since 2019? Jordan Travis earns the nod
If you tuned in to watch the Florida State Seminoles over the last six years, you would have followed the career and transformation of then wide-eyed Louisville transfer Jordan Travis into an FSU fan favorite, record holder, and Heisman candidate.
Appearing in 46 games at Florida State, completing 633 of 1,013 passes for 8,644 yards and 65 touchdowns, the West Palm Beach, Florida native, also rushed 409 times for 1,910 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Travis remains the only player in FSU history to record at least seven rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. He also holds school career records for touchdown responsibility, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns.
So what was Travis's greatest performance during his time in Tallahassee, Florida? Pro Football Sports Network recently listed each ACC quarterback's top performance dating back to 2019, and Florida State's school record holder for total offense made the cut for his 41-16 victory over Georgia Tech in 2022.
"His 2023 campaign earned him national attention (and an NFL Draft selection despite the uncertainty surrounding his season-ending injury), but it could be argued that, using basic statistics, his 2022 season was the more incredible. Travis logged a higher completion percentage (64.0), touchdown percentage (6.8%), and a higher yards per attempt (9.1) in 2022."
Travis logged one of his highest PFF grades of the 2022 season against the Yellow Jackets (85.2), second only to the Seminoles' 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma (92.1).
"Travis broke the Yellow Jackets' will early and often, establishing a 24-3 halftime lead with two monster touchdown passes to Johnny Wilson and Lawrance Toafili.
The game was essentially over at the half, but Travis still set regular-season highs with 396 passing yards and three touchdowns while recording the second-best clean EPA (1.16 per dropback) of any Florida State quarterback since 2019."
In a career defined by resilience, growth, and unforgettable moments, the 2022 rout of Georgia Tech stands as a microcosm of Jordan Travis’s evolution. From raw talent to polished playmaker, Travis' name will go down in the Florida State record books.
