Top linebacker recruit commits to SEC program over Florida State

The Seminoles are reshuffling the recruiting board at the beginning of July.

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
As July begins, Florida State is on the cusp of the top 10 in the recruiting ranks. The Seminoles have filled out #Tribe26 over the last few weeks and are looking to continue building the class throughout the remainder of the summer.

Though FSU has added two linebackers to its commitment list, head coach Mike Norvell is searching for more talent on defense.

On Tuesday, four-star linebacker TJ White announced his commitment to Tennessee over Florida State, Auburn, and Mississippi State.

White was one of the Seminoles' top targets at the position. He was in Tallahasse for an official visit from June 6-8. He also visited his other finalists last month.

Florida State offered White back in December. He was on campus for a junior day in January.

As a junior at Jackson Academy, White totaled 102 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. He had four games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections in a 24-14 loss to Madison-Ridgeland Academy on October 18. He played an important role on a team that finished 9-4 and advanced to the playoffs.

The 6-foot-1.5, 230-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 113 overall prospect, the No. 7 LB, and the No. 5 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Other targets at linebacker include four-star Rodney Colton Jr. and three-star DQ Forkpa Jr.

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

