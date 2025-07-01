Top linebacker recruit commits to SEC program over Florida State
As July begins, Florida State is on the cusp of the top 10 in the recruiting ranks. The Seminoles have filled out #Tribe26 over the last few weeks and are looking to continue building the class throughout the remainder of the summer.
Though FSU has added two linebackers to its commitment list, head coach Mike Norvell is searching for more talent on defense.
On Tuesday, four-star linebacker TJ White announced his commitment to Tennessee over Florida State, Auburn, and Mississippi State.
White was one of the Seminoles' top targets at the position. He was in Tallahasse for an official visit from June 6-8. He also visited his other finalists last month.
Florida State offered White back in December. He was on campus for a junior day in January.
As a junior at Jackson Academy, White totaled 102 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. He had four games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections in a 24-14 loss to Madison-Ridgeland Academy on October 18. He played an important role on a team that finished 9-4 and advanced to the playoffs.
The 6-foot-1.5, 230-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 113 overall prospect, the No. 7 LB, and the No. 5 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Other targets at linebacker include four-star Rodney Colton Jr. and three-star DQ Forkpa Jr.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
