Florida State's Transfer Portal Class Surging In Team Rankings
The Florida State Seminoles have been on the move in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason as they try to fill unaddressed holes in their roster from a year ago. After adding 16 transfers and bulking up both offensive and defensive lines, the 'Noles currently hold the No. 5 transfer class in the country according to 247Sports.com.
On3.com currently has the Seminoles listed at No. 13 in the country with three 4-stars commitments and 13 3-stars to round out #Tribe25.
FSU has been no stranger to landing successful players through the portal and has put multiple transfers in the NFL through evaluation and scheme with players like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Jarrian Jones, and Jermaine Johnson, alongside multiple other high-end prospects, head coach Mike Norvell and Co. have made a name for themselves as the transfer kings in this new era of college football.
While the 'Noles missed on more than a few transfers this past season, there is a promising class coming in to bolster a roster that performed less than stellar a season ago. Alongside a coaching overhaul that saw changes to both offensive and defensive coordinators, the changes have brought in some promising faces.
Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos, who is now on the roster, has given Florida State every bit of trouble every time he faced off against the Seminoles, and with the additions of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand, the trenches surrounding him could potentially be squared away. Vanderbilt's Gunnar Hansen (6’5’’, 330), UCF's Adrian Medley (6'5'', 305), Wake Forest's Luke Petitbon (6'2", 295), and Ole Miss' Micah Pettus (6'7'', 350) are all big-bodied transfers up front who can contribute immediately in 2025.
Florida State lacked outside threats at wide receiver as well and brought on productive wide receivers USC's Duce Robinson (6'6'', 220), Southwest Mississippi CC's Jordan Scott (6'7'', 215), and Nebraska's Jordan White (5'10'' 167) to help bridge the gap and bring the team back into championship competition.
The next transfer window will open this spring on April 16, and FSU fans should expect another haul of talented players and new faces to come.
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 260 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 230 Newnan, Ga. Riverdale (Tenn.) HS/Memphis/Tennessee
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 281 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 225 Smyrna, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 295 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 350 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
Squirrel White WR 5-10 167 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
