Florida State's Transfer Portal Class Surging In Team Rankings

Head coach Mike Norvell continues to bolster his roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Tommy Mire

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have been on the move in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason as they try to fill unaddressed holes in their roster from a year ago. After adding 16 transfers and bulking up both offensive and defensive lines, the 'Noles currently hold the No. 5 transfer class in the country according to 247Sports.com.

On3.com currently has the Seminoles listed at No. 13 in the country with three 4-stars commitments and 13 3-stars to round out #Tribe25.

FSU has been no stranger to landing successful players through the portal and has put multiple transfers in the NFL through evaluation and scheme with players like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Jarrian Jones, and Jermaine Johnson, alongside multiple other high-end prospects, head coach Mike Norvell and Co. have made a name for themselves as the transfer kings in this new era of college football.

READ MORE: Former FSU Defensive Back Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

While the 'Noles missed on more than a few transfers this past season, there is a promising class coming in to bolster a roster that performed less than stellar a season ago. Alongside a coaching overhaul that saw changes to both offensive and defensive coordinators, the changes have brought in some promising faces.

Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos, who is now on the roster, has given Florida State every bit of trouble every time he faced off against the Seminoles, and with the additions of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand, the trenches surrounding him could potentially be squared away. Vanderbilt's Gunnar Hansen (6’5’’, 330), UCF's Adrian Medley (6'5'', 305), Wake Forest's Luke Petitbon (6'2", 295), and Ole Miss' Micah Pettus (6'7'', 350) are all big-bodied transfers up front who can contribute immediately in 2025.

Florida State lacked outside threats at wide receiver as well and brought on productive wide receivers USC's Duce Robinson (6'6'', 220), Southwest Mississippi CC's Jordan Scott (6'7'', 215), and Nebraska's Jordan White (5'10'' 167) to help bridge the gap and bring the team back into championship competition.

The next transfer window will open this spring on April 16, and FSU fans should expect another haul of talented players and new faces to come.

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown                                                               High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                               Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                                                               Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                                                               Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.                                                               Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                                                               Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                                                               Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                         DL          6-5         260          McKeesport, Pa.                                                               McKeesport Area HS/Coastal Carolina/Youngstown State

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                                                               Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                               Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                             OL          6-5         330          Boca Raton, Fla.                                St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                                                               Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                                  LB          6-2         230          Newnan, Ga.                                                               Riverdale (Tenn.) HS/Memphis/Tennessee

Jayson Jenkins                               DL          6-6         281          Bordentown, N.J.                                                               Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                                      Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                               LB          6-1         225          Smyrna, Ga.                                                               Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                                               Pace HS

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.                                                               Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.                                                               Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                  OL          6-2         295          Annapolis, Md.                                                               Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                   OL          6-7         350          Harvest, Ala.                                                               James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.                                                               Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                                                               Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                                                               Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                               Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                                                               Venice HS

Duce Robinson                              WR        6-6         220          Phoenix, Ariz.                                                               Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.                                                               Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                                                               Guyer HS

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Kansas City, Mo.                                Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn                                      DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.                                                               Greene County HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                               American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Long Island, N.Y.                                                               Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

Squirrel White                                WR        5-10      167          Birmingham, Ala.                                                               Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.                                                               Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                                                               Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee

