Florida State veteran linebacker reportedly vying for 6th year of eligibility from NCAA
Florida State's roster has undergone a massive transition since the conclusion of the 2024 season. The Seminoles have added nearly 40 newcomers through the NCAA Transfer Portal and their high school class along with a variety of outgoing players, including some who had long careers in garnet and gold. That's just how things work in the current age of college football and the process gets even further expedited when you're coming off a 2-10 season.
One veteran member of Florida State's program who was thought to be moving on to the professional level is now expecting to vie for another year of collegiate eligibility. According to Warchant's Matt Lasarre, redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy has applied for an NCAA waiver that will allow him to suit up in 2025.
Lundy has played five seasons at Florida State, including five appearances this past season. The redshirt rule is capped at four games but Lundy was injured in his fifth outing which will likely be a major point of emphasis in his case for a waiver. He also was a true freshman in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened season.
Even if Lundy was to earn a waiver, there's no guarantee that he would finish out his career in Tallahassee. He nearly transferred to Colorado last year before ultimately returning to the Seminoles. FSU has hired a new defensive coordinator and added three linebackers through the portal; Nebraska's Stefon Thompson, Memphis's Elijah Herring, and North Carolina's Caleb LaVallee.
An injury in fall camp prevented Lundy from playing up to his potential last fall as he totaled just 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in five starts. In the two seasons prior, he was an important member of the linebacker rotation alongside Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune.
Over 2022-23, Lundy appeared in 26 games, making six starts, and recorded 102 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and six pass deflections. He was a contributor on the 2023 ACC Championship team.
Lundy signed with Florida State in 2020 as a late addition to head coach Mike Norvell's transition class with the program. During his time with the Seminoles, he appeared in 50 games, with 22 starts, and totaled 208 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, nine pass deflections, and one interception. Lundy also rushed four times for three yards and three touchdowns while catching one pass for two yards and another score.
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
