Florida State vs. Alabama Listed as Top-25 Must-See Game in 2025
The Florida State Seminoles ended 2024 in lackluster fashion, finishing the season with a 2-10 record while racking up losses to rivals Miami, Florida, and Clemson. The 'Noles are looking to bounce back and are set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30 against second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer in Tallahassee, FL.
247Sports released a list of top-25 "must watch" games in the 2025 season and has FSU vs. Alabama listed at No. 15.
Both teams will be breaking in a new quarterback, with the 'Noles landing Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos while Alabama's Jalen Milroe is headed to the NFL, leaving either redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, or incoming true freshman Keelon Russell as options under center.
Alabama finished 9-4 a season ago, and 247Sports' Brad Crawford believes that this game could have major implications for both team's seasons.
The coach in this one who starts the season 0-1 is going to face tremendous pressure moving forward.- Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com
Another Florida State matchup that made the list is the rivalry game against rival Miami Hurricanes, landing at the No. 22 spot. Florida State traveled to Coral Gables last year and got routed by the 'Canes 36-14 for the first time in Miami head coach Mario Cristobal's tenure.
Miami's quarterback at the time, Cam Ward, has also declared his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Hurricanes picked up another top transfer in former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who is an early Heisman favorite, much like Ward.
This one's close to a must-win for Mike Norvell given the current state of the Seminoles. And with Carson Beck mentioned as one of the Heisman frontrunners for next season, Miami's coming for blood in Tallahassee.- Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com
Florida State went through a major staff and roster overhaul by replacing its offensive and defensive coordinators alongside the wide receivers coach while long-tenured defensive line coach Odell Haggins moved into an off-field role. The 'Noles currently have the No. 5 transfer class and the No. 18 overall-ranked recruiting class heading into the 2025 season.
Both matchups will be crucial for FSU head coach Mike Norvell after last year's debacle, although winning the state of Florida, especially against Miami inside Doak Campbell Stadium, will do wonders for a now cautious fan base.
