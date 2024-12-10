Florida State Walk-On Defensive Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
College football is changing this offseason. Not just because of the NCAA Transfer Portal, but also due to rosters being limited to 105 total players starting in 2025-26. There will be a lot of movement across the country, especially at Florida State with the program listing 124 players on its roster this past season. The Seminoles have already signed 20 high school/JUCO recruits and will be bringing in plenty of transfers.
On Monday evening, redshirt freshman walk-on defensive back Jayden Bradford announced he intends to enter the portal. Bradford is coming off his second season in Tallahassee, spending most of that time working with the scout team.
The Florida native made his debut during the 66-13 win against Southern Miss in 2023. He wasn't credited with any statistics in his two snaps on defense.
Bradford stands at 6-foot-0, 177 pounds. He's expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He's the seventh walk-on from FSU's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of the season, joining redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Carson Pielock, redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson, redshirt senior defensive end Malakai Menzer, redshirt freshman defensive end Xaver Perkins, and true freshman tight end Nick Roebas-Bass.
Florida State has 12 scholarship defensive backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Quindarrius Jones, junior Conrad Hussey, redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III, and redshirt freshman Jamari Howard.
FSU signed four-star Zae Thomas, four-star Shamar Arnoux, and three-star Max Redmon during the Early Signing Period.
