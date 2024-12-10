Nole Gameday

Florida State Walk-On Defensive Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

A seventh walk-on is departing from the Seminoles to enter the portal.

Dustin Lewis

Jayden Bradford/Twitter
In this story:

College football is changing this offseason. Not just because of the NCAA Transfer Portal, but also due to rosters being limited to 105 total players starting in 2025-26. There will be a lot of movement across the country, especially at Florida State with the program listing 124 players on its roster this past season. The Seminoles have already signed 20 high school/JUCO recruits and will be bringing in plenty of transfers.

On Monday evening, redshirt freshman walk-on defensive back Jayden Bradford announced he intends to enter the portal. Bradford is coming off his second season in Tallahassee, spending most of that time working with the scout team.

The Florida native made his debut during the 66-13 win against Southern Miss in 2023. He wasn't credited with any statistics in his two snaps on defense.

Bradford stands at 6-foot-0, 177 pounds. He's expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He's the seventh walk-on from FSU's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of the season, joining redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Carson Pielock, redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson, redshirt senior defensive end Malakai Menzer, redshirt freshman defensive end Xaver Perkins, and true freshman tight end Nick Roebas-Bass.

READ MORE: Electric QB Transfer With Ties To Gus Malzahn Sets Visit To Florida State

Florida State has 12 scholarship defensive backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Quindarrius Jones, junior Conrad Hussey, redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III, and redshirt freshman Jamari Howard.

FSU signed four-star Zae Thomas, four-star Shamar Arnoux, and three-star Max Redmon during the Early Signing Period.

READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF

• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools

 Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football