Florida State Walk-On Defensive End Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Monday, December 9. The winter window is expected to be particularly chaotic with the NCAA capping rosters at 105 scholarship players starting this offseason. The new mandate will lead to plenty of movement across the country.
On Thursday, redshirt sophomore walk-on defensive end Dante Anderson announced his intentions to enter the portal. Anderson has spent the last three years contributing on the scout team and as a reserve on Florida State's defense.
The Florida native only made one appearance in 2024 and didn't record any statistics. He was a member of the ACC Championship team in 2023, appearing in five games and totaling nine tackles and one tackle for loss. Anderson saw action in nine total games during his time in garnet and gold.
Anderson was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class who somewhat expectedly signed with Florida State late in the recruiting cycle. He was a teammate and close friend of current Seminole defensive tackle, Daniel Lyons, at the high school level. Anderson reportedly held offers from Miami, Florida, Tennessee, and Penn State, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 238-pound defensive end is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining at the college level. He was a well-regarded member of the locker room in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles technically have seven scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Patrick Payton, redshirt junior Byron Turner Jr., redshirt junior Jaden Jones, junior Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt sophomore Aaron Hester, redshirt freshman Lamont Green Jr., and true freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed three-star Darryll Desir and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
