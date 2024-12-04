Florida State Flips Fifth Prospect On First Day Of Early Signing Period
Florida State has put in some serious work on the recruiting trail to close out the 2025 cycle. The Seminoles have been flipping prospects throughout the first day of the Early Signing Period and that continued on Wednesday evening.
Four-star wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey has flipped from the Florida Gators and signed with Florida State. Gelsey was in Tallahassee over the weekend to witness the Sunshine Showdown and meet with the coaching staff.
Gelsey committed to Florida over the summer. The Seminoles didn't offer him until October but quickly positioned themselves in this recruitment. It says a lot that Gelsey was willing to pledge to Florida State despite the program not having a new wide receivers coach officially in the fold.
The Florida native is listed as a tight end by most recruiting services but he's expected to play wide receiver at Florida State. His senior stats aren't available. With that being said, as a junior, caught 48 passes for 859 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and recorded three tackles and an interception on defense while serving as Riverside High School's punter. Gelsey also plays basketball at the prep level.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 332 overall prospect, the No. 17 TE, and the No. 48 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Gelsey, Florida State holds 18 members in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 28 to No. 26 in the country.
The Seminoles have four wide receivers signed in #Tribe25; Gelsey, four-star Jayvan Boggs, three-star JUCO Jordan Scott, and three-star Teriq Mallory. A room that struggled is getting an influx of size, effort, and play-making ability.
