Florida State Walk-On Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

College football is changing this offseason. Not just because of the NCAA Transfer Portal, but also due to roster limits being limited to 105 players starting in 2025-26. There will be a lot of movement across the country, especially at Florida State with the program listing 124 players on its roster this past season. The Seminoles have already signed 18 high school/JUCO recruits and will be bringing in plenty of transfers.
On Friday, redshirt senior walk-on defensive lineman Malakai Menzer entered the portal. Menzer has spent five years in Tallahassee since joining the program in 2020 ahead of Mike Norvell's first season at Florida State. He's been a key member on multiple special teams units over the last two years.
Menzer appeared in just one game during his first two seasons with the program. Since 2022, he's seen action in 37 games, including the ACC Championship against Louisville. He played on punt coverage and kickoff return in 2024, totaling a career-high two tackles in 112 snaps.
The Florida native also made plenty of contributions off the field during his time in garnet and gold. He led multiple charitable efforts, including raising money to help out those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian hitting the Sunshine State in 2022.
Menzer stands at 6-foot-1, 244 pounds. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He's the third walk-on from FSU's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of the season, joining redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant and redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson.
Florida State has seven scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Patrick Payton, senior junior Byron Turner Jr., redshirt senior Jaden Jones, senior Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior Aaron Hester, redshirt sophomore Lamont Green Jr., and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed three-star Darryll Desir and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
