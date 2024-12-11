Florida State Walk-On Quarterback Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The Florida State Seminoles are going through a transitioning period after a 2-10 season in which offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon parted ways with the program.
The winter window of the 2024 NCAA Transfer Portal is open and there have been numerous roster shifts across the country, in particular within the FSU locker room.
The 'Noles currently have 22 players in the portal, with the latest addition being quarterback Dylan McNamara. The move marks the second quarterback to announce their plans to transfer on Tuesday after an unexpected announcement that Luke Kromenhoek plans to depart the program.
READ MORE: Salary Terms, Contract Details Revealed For New FSU Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton
McNamara worked with the scout team his entire career at Florida State after joining the Seminoles in 2022. He redshirted his first season and will have two years of eligibility left as he tests the waters of other programs looking for someone new under center.
McNamara came in as a 2-star prospect out of Barron Collier High in Naples, FL. He accounted for nearly 3,400 yards of total offense, passing for 3,184 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 199 yards and six touchdowns at the prep level.
The 6-foot-2, 222-pound quarterback is the eighth walk-on from FSU's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of the season, joining redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Carson Pielock, redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson, redshirt senior defensive end Malakai Menzer, redshirt freshman defensive end Xaver Perkins, true freshman tight end Nick Roebas-Bass, and redshirt freshman defensive back Jayden Bradford.
Florida State is projected to return one scholarship quarterback for the 2025 season; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn
The Seminoles signed four-star Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.
On the first day of the winter portal window, FSU reportedly set up a visit with Boston College quarterback transfer Boston College and is looking to do the same with Liberty quarterback transfer Kaidon Salter.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Leaving Seminoles, Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
