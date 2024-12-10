Salary Terms, Contract Details Revealed For New FSU Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton
Florida State officially announced the hiring of new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton on December 6. Knighton joins the Seminoles after two seasons as the defensive line coach at Nebraska, having a hand in the development of one of the top defenses against the run.
On Tuesday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing a Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Knighton on December 3 and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on December 4.
Length Of Contract:
Knighton's contract will span two years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2026 season.
The first year of the deal began on his official hire date and lasts through February 28, 2026. The second and final year will begin on March 1, 2026, and end on February 28, 2027.
Salary:
Knighton will earn a raise at Florida State compared to his salary Nebraska. He reportedly made $425K in 2024.
According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Knighton will be paid $550K during the first year of his deal and $650K during the second year.
That means Knighton will make roughly $550K in 2025-26 and $650K in 2026-27.
Florida State paid former defensive line coach Odell Haggins $700,000 in 2024 and owes the same amount in 2025. Haggins has shifted to an off-field role with the program.
Miscellaneous Info:
Florida State will provide Knighton with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular season home sporting events based on flexibility, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.
FSU will pay up to $25,000 to satisfy Knighton's buyout with Nebraska, if applicable.
Knighton is being paid a $20,000 bonus for signing the contract that will cover relocation fees and other expenses. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.
