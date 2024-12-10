Florida State Walk-On Tight End Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
College football is changing this offseason. Not just because of the NCAA Transfer Portal, but also due to rosters being limited to 105 total players starting in 2025-26. There will be a lot of movement across the country, especially at Florida State with the program listing 124 players on its roster this past season. The Seminoles have already signed 20 high school/JUCO recruits and will be bringing in plenty of transfers.
On Monday, true freshman walk-on tight end Nick Roebas-Bass announced he intends to enter the portal. Roebas-Bass is coming off his first season in Tallahassee, spending that time working with the scout team while redshirting.
The Florida native didn't make an appearance during his lone season with the Seminoles. He spent a post-graduate season at Fork Union Military Academy prior to walking on at Florida State.
Roebas-Bass stands at 6-foot-5, 207 pounds. He's expected to have four seasons of eligibility remaining. He's the sixth walk-on from FSU's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of the season, joining redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Carson Pielock, redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson, redshirt senior defensive end Malakai Menzer, and redshirt freshman defensive end Xaver Perkins.
Florida State has three scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2024; redshirt junior Jerrale Powers, sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period.
