Son of former FSU coach hired as co-defensive coordinator by Florida Gators
Florida State's rival in Gainesville has made a few changes to its coaching staff this offseason. Head coach Billy Napier secured his status in 2024 and he's looking to continue building the Gators around potential future star quarterback DJ Lagway.
Florida will even be bringing on the son of a former FSU assistant coach. According to 247Sport's Matt Zenitz, the Gators have hired Jacksonville State defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri as their co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach. The Gamecocks just officially introduced Sunseri as a member of head coach Charles Kelly's staff earlier this month but he's already moving to a new job.
Sunseri is the son of former Florida State defensive ends coach Sal Sunseri, who was in Tallahassee alongside ex-head coach Jimbo Fisher from 2013-14. Sunseri helped develop a dominant defense as the Seminoles went on to win the final BCS National Championship and make an appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff.
The younger Sunseri is still relatively early in his coaching career. He got his start at his alma mater, Alabama, in 2019 as a graduate assistant. Sunseri spent four years in the NFL with the New England Patriots. He was a defensive coaching assistant in 2020 before coaching running backs during his final three years with the franchise. Sunseri came back to the college level in 2024 as the safeties coach at Washington.
Sunseri was expected to coach at Jacksonville State in 2025, earning the first defensive coordinator position of his career. Kelly hired him to his staff alongside multiple other staffers with FSU ties such as offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, offensive line coach Rick Trickett, and wide receivers coach Lawrence Dawsey. Instead, he'll be on the sidelines in Gainesville when the Seminoles and Gators clash in the annual Sunshine Showdown in late November.
The Pennsylvania native played at Alabama from 2011-13, winning back-to-back National Championships in 2011 and 2012. During his sophomore season, Sunseri recorded a career-high 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions. He made a living on defense and special teams. Sunseri ended up being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He suited up for the Saints, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers over his professional career.
Sunseri's older brother, Tino, was hired as the offensive coordinator at UCLA after coaching at Indiana this past season. Their father last coached as the defensive tackles coach at Colorado in 2023.
