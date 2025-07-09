Florida State Seminoles football well-represented on Phil Steele’s preseason All-ACC list
The Florida State Seminoles are poised for a rebound year with a haul of transfers, a revamped coaching staff, and veterans returning from Mike Norvell's 2023 ACC Championship team. There is a new signal-caller under center in Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos, and a defense set to thrive under new defensive coordinator Tony White.
As the 2025 college football season sneakily approaches, one of the questions surrounding this season, and the Atlantic Coast Conference in particular, is how well the ACC will fare in the ever-changing college football landscape.
Phil Steele’s 2025 College Football Preview named five Seminoles (three returners and two transfers) to his preseason All-ACC team, continuing the annual tradition of recognizing top talent across the conference.
Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Jr.
Returning defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. landed as a second-team preseason All-ACC selection. He was a conference honorable mention in 2024 after starting all 12 games, finishing the season with 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.
The 6'5", 330-pound behemoth returns for his redshirt senior season with high expectations under new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. Operating in a 3-3-5 scheme that fits Jackson’s skill set, Knighton will look to unlock his potential. A strong year could boost Jackson’s NFL stock, as scouts are already intrigued by his rare physical traits.
Wide Receiver Duce Robinson
Potential impact transfer Duce Robinson had 23 catches for 396 yards and five touchdowns last season at USC, and Steele believes that he is a second-team All-ACC caliber player as well. He also had a 4.2% drop rate on 46 targets, averaging 19.2 yards per catch during his two years with the Trojans.
Paired with Tennessee transfer wide receiver Squirrel White, it should give Castellanos another target, and his 6'6', 220-pound frame will offer a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses.
Florida State failed to produce a player with over 500 yards in 2024, but that should change this year.
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson
Houston transfer Jeremiah Wilson played in 12 games for the Cougars in 2024, recording 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and four pass breakups. He transferred to Florida State in April as a four-star prospect and the No. 8 cornerback in the transfer portal.
Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr., is a well-respected former player and coach, and if he can get the type of ball-hawking ability that Wilson brought to Houston, the secondary could perform at an elite level.
Wilson made Steele's third-team All-ACC roster, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he moves to the second team with a solid year.
Running Back Sam Singleton Jr.
Redshirt sophomore Sam Singleton Jr. has a chance to make an impact in a top-heavy running back room this season, but his major contributions have primarily been on special teams. He played in nine games and served as Florida State’s primary kick returner for the final seven. He was named FWAA Freshman All-American kick returner last year and was the only Power Four freshman with a kick return for a touchdown in 2024.
He had 373 yards on 15 returns, and his speed and vision have earned him a second-team preseason selection on special teams.
Offensive Tackle Micah Pettus
In order for the offense to function, the offensive line will need to keep Castellanos upright. Florida State brought in the Ole Miss transfer in the offseason to help bolster the room under new offensive line coach Herb Hand.
Pettus developed into a consistent starter over the past three seasons, starting 11 games at right tackle in 2024. He logged 765 snaps and earned a 72.8 overall grade from PFF. While he gave up just one sack, he did allow 15 hurries and 18 total pressures, along with seven penalties.
Steele named Pettus as a fourth-team preseason All-ACC selection, but a solid performance from him and the rest of the offense could improve his stock when it is all said and done.
Long Snapper Mason Arnold
After transferring from Ohio State, redshirt senior Mason Arnold served as Florida State's primary long snapper last season.
He was the third piece of FSU's trio that helped earn punter Alex Mastromanno and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald All-American honors. With those two gone, the players taking their place have a solid specialist delivering the ball to them.
Arnold was named fourth-team pre-season All-ACC by Steele.
