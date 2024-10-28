Florida State Opens As Slim Underdog To North Carolina Tar Heels
There is still football left to play in Tallahassee despite the Florida State Seminoles being eliminated from bowl contention with four games remaining in 2024. Next up on the docket are the North Carolina Tar Heels as FSU returns to Doak Campbell Stadium for a Saturday afternoon affair.
The Tar Heels snapped a four-game slide with a 41-14 victory against Virginia on the road last weekend. North Carolina has turned to graduate transfer quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who has completed 124/217 passes for 1,660 yards with ten touchdowns to three interceptions, in the wake of Max Johnson's season-ending injury. The team also sports one of the top running backs in the country in Omarion Hampton. The dynamic threat has rushed 181 times for 1,006 yards and nine touchdowns.
An interesting fact worth knowing coming into the week; North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has never defeated Florida State - his alma mater - during his career (0-8). Two of those losses came to Mike Norvell in 2020 (31-28) and 2021 (35-25).
Despite the history in FSU's favor, the team enters the week, to no surprise, as a slim underdog in the matchup. According to early lines from DraftKings, Florida State is a +2-point underdog against North Carolina. The over/under is set at 50 points. FSU also trails +110 to -130 on the Moneyline.
This is the fifth straight game where Florida State has been regarded as the betting underdog. At this point, the Seminoles might not be favored to beat Charleston-Southern in a few weeks. Maybe that's a little harsh but the product on the field is that bad and there aren't many positives to take away from anything the team has done this season.
Florida State and North Carolina will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
