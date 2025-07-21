Thomas Castellanos opens up ahead of FSU football’s first practice
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos appeared on former FSU fullback Freddie Stevenson's podcast, "From Trials to Triumph," and discussed the team's culture.
Castellanos transferred from Boston College in December after he lost the starting job in Bill O'Brien's new system last season.
"It means a lot," Castellanos said. "Just being able to come in here every day and just be me and be able to just show my personality and show the goofiness and my character has been everything. Mental is a lot in the game of football, far past than what people understand. So you come in every day and be happy, and you can smile, and have a good time while you're working hard. And so, I feel like it just takes it a long way."
Furthermore, the new FSU QB continued on the subject, mentioning that the rules regarding player expression (or lack thereof) have allowed a positive impact on his play and enjoyment of the game of football in Tallahassee.
"So just being able to be myself every day, and, you know, being around guys, being able to laugh and joke, and actually put that work in at the same time, and just not have nobody worry about you can't do this, or you can't say this, or you can't wear this, or your hair out to be certain way, it means a lot, though. It kind of makes you more loose and go out there to have more fun," Castellanos concluded.
The Seminoles, presumably with the BC transfer commanding the offense, will face the Alabama Crimson Tide to open the season on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.
