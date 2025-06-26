Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah won't let much keep him off the field
Former 4-star Lee County High School product Ousmane Kromah was a highly anticipated prospect before committing to the Seminoles and becoming the highest rated player in #Tribe25. He was the No. 3 running back in the country and the No. 4 player overall in the State of Georgia. As a senior, Kromah rushed 152 times for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had seven games of 100+ yards on the ground.
There has been no shortage of talented ball carriers to don Garnet and Gold throughout the years, and the 'Noles currently boast a very deep room heading into 2025 under running backs coach David "YAC" Johnson.
Kromah met with the media on Wednesday officially for the first time since he made it to campus this summer, and he's already enjoying his time in Tallahassee, Florida.
"I love that room. It's different (than) what I thought it was going to be. It's fun learning in that room. Coach YAC makes it fun every day we go in there," Kromah said. "We don't just have a film session where you're sitting there and you're standing at the board and it's quiet and you're just bored and you want to just go to sleep. No. He's cracking jokes in the middle of the film session. He's making us get up and engage."
With players like Kam Davis, Sam Singleton Jr., Jaylin Lucas, Gavin Sawchuk, and Roydell Williams to compete with, it could be intimidating for a young player out of high school to learn the ropes. Kromah said he embraced the competition as they all push for spots in the rotation.
READ MORE: Florida State edges out Miami for two-sport South Florida standout Jasen Lopez
"I think it's fun to compete. I think it's part of the process. I think it's part of learning. I have no problem competing. Like I said, coach encourages competition," Kromah continued. "He doesn't want his starting running back to just be somebody that's comfortable all the time. But he wants his starting running back that fights for his spot constantly. It just pushes everybody, makes everybody better."
So what goals does the 6'1'' 214-pound running back have for himself heading into 2025? It's simple. He keeps to himself and does whatever he can to get on the field.
"I just keep it to myself because I just want to do whatever they ask. Do whatever they give me. Personally, I just want to get on the field and contribute what I can."
Kromah's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok