Florida State running back surging ahead of dream clash with Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State has plenty of experience and talent across its running back room. Roydell Williams (Alabama), Caziah Holmes (Penn State), and Gavin Sawchuk (Oklahoma) have all started games for premier programs in college football.
Along with that, Kam Davis and Samuel Singleton Jr. have displayed promising flashes with the Seminoles.
However, it's the youngest member of the backfield who continues to draw praise this preseason. From head coach Mike Norvell to offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and running backs coach David 'YAC' Johnson, it's clear true freshman Ousmane Kromah has made a promising first impression.
FSU RBs Coach David Johnson Doubles Down On Ousmane Kromah
Kromah enrolled this summer, missing spring practice, but that didn't stop coach YAC from calling the newcomer 'different' before the beginning of fall camp. Now that the Seminoles are halfway through the preseason, coach Johnson doubled down on his assessment of the true freshman.
It's not just what he does with the ball in his hands, it's also Kromah's willingness to put his face in the fan and block.
"He's different, he's different. He's love football, extremely smart," Johnson said on Tuesday. "He's really competitive, he wants to make sure he's doing everything right. He's trying to be perfect on every rep and that's rare from a freshman."
"He's not afraid of contact, he really gets up when it's time to go against the linebackers and pass-pro and that's different from a young guy," Johnson added. "But he's extremely strong, great balance, great contact balance. I've been pleased with him. I've been telling him just to continue to grow, keeping stacking really good days."
That's exactly what Kromah has done as he sets a high standard for himself. Despite being so early in his career, he's pushing to climb the depth chart.
At the same time, coach Johnson has taken a patient approach with Kromah and doesn't want him to try to 'save' Florida State. He just wants Kromah to improve with every practice.
"I'm tough on myself, just in general, because I lowkey want to be perfect with everything I do," Kromah said. "Really, him [Johnson] telling me that just takes weight off my shoulders, it makes me feel like 'I've got time to learn.' I can actually be a freshman. Really, it actually calmed my nerves and I feel like that's the reason why I'm going to be able to perform how I want to be able to perform."
Kromah is willing to do whatever the Seminoles need.
"It's very simple. Do what they need me to do," Kromah said. "I'm not going to do anything extra, I'm not going to try to be a savior like they say. I'm just here to play football."
Kromah Has Dreamed About Playing Against Alabama
Kromah has claimed that the physicality at the college level doesn't feel much different than what he faced during his prep career in the Peach State. However, he's going to get a true test when the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Tallahassee on August 30.
The ascending running back noted that he's dreamed about this matchup and he's putting in extra time to be prepared.
"Yes, for sure because it's Bama. I'm going to be real, this game is something that I've dreamed about so realistically I'm approaching it with a different mindset as far as prepared-wise," Kromah said. "By the time that comes, I'm going to know the whole offense. Coach YAC is going to make sure that I do so I can perform the best that I can come."
Kromah is ready to hit the field and let the results speak for themselves.
"This is what I live by, I'm going to give it all I got and if I get thrown around, that's what happens," Kromah said. "I'm just doing it with all I got and whatever happens, happens."
