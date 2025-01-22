Florida State Reportedly Bolstering Front Office With Hire Of Deputy AD/Chief Financial Officer
College athletics is expected to change in a big way this offseason due to the House-NCAA settlement that would result in annual revenue sharing beginning with a $20.5 million cap in 2025-26. That figure is slated to rise by 4% as part of the agreement. The final approval hearing is scheduled to take place in April.
Florida State is getting ahead of the curve and preparing for the future with an addition to its front office. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, The Seminoles are finalizing a deal to hire Georgia Southern Senior Associate Athletic Director Josh Turner, who will be taking on the role of Deputy Athletic Director and CFO (Chief Financial Officer) in Tallahassee.
This is a move that shows FSU and Athletic Director Michael Alford are serious about not getting left behind in the current iteration of the sport. Head coach Mike Norvell praised Alford's approach in a booster call earlier this month.
"He is a visionary, and trying to think a step ahead of the things that are needed, the things that we need to put ourselves in position for, and then to be able to adapt and adjust when the times do change," Norvell said.
Turner also served as CFO during his most recent tenure at Georgia Southern in 2024. He was a member of the Director of Athletics Executive team and served as the sports supervisor for volleyball and baseball. Turner originally began his athletics administration career at the university in 2020 as a Budget Analyst. He was involved in the hiring process of multiple head coaches and had a key role in the development and execution of both the Athletics Strategic Plan and the Facilities Master Plan.
The Virginia native spent two years at Miami from 2022-24 as the Assistant Athletics Director for Business Operations. He led the day-to-day operations of the athletics business office and managed a $164 million operating budget, the largest in Miami Athletics' history. Turner was the primary football budget liaison and served as a liaison to executive, university, and ACC personnel.
Prior to his time at the college level, Turner worked as a strategy analyst with the E15 Group, consulting with the Tampa Bay Rays (MLB) and baseball program manager/enrollment coordinator at IMG Academy. He also previously was an intern for the Salem Red Sox and a pro scout for Baseball Prospectus
Turner earned his bachelor's degree from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. He played baseball at the college level. Turner will be replacing Ross Cobb, who served as Senior Associate Athletic Director/CFO at Florida State since 2019.
*Some information courtesy of Georgia Southern Athletics
