Mike Norvell Gives High Praise To FSU AD Michael Alford: 'He's A Visionary'
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, during the Seminole Boosters "Vision of Excellence" program. During their conversation, Norvell provided insight into his working relationship with FSU Athletic Director and Vice President, Michael Alford.
READ MORE: Six Players No Longer Listed On Florida State's Updated Roster, QB Returning From Portal
With revenue sharing on the horizon, the wild west of the NIL and transfer portal landscape, and the seemingly constant evolution of both the financial and schematic forces of college football, head coach Norvell went as far as to describe AD Alford as a “visionary” for the program.
“I think Michael [Alford] is so very well versed in the things of college football, especially in what is a very challenging time, where there has been so much change,” Norvell said. “But he is a visionary, and trying to think a step ahead of the things that are needed, the things that we need to put ourselves in position for, and then to be able to adapt and adjust when the times do change. And we've got to maybe shift and move you to maintain that competitive edge.”
Furthermore, the Florida State head coach appreciated Alford’s work ethic and commitment to the program.
“I don't envy any athletic director, and the job that they have you through this time. But you know, Michael is a great leader, he's a wonderful man, and really pours his heart into this program and helping support the student-athletes and making sure that we can provide for them in all ways,” Norvell said. “And it's really something special when you go to work with somebody that you see that investment on a daily basis.”
The Seminoles will look to improve upon their 2-10 season in 2025 as they open their schedule against Alabama on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'