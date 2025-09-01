12 'notes to know' for FSU football's home game against East Texas A&M
The Florida State Seminoles are moving into their second consecutive home game, hosting the FCS East Texas A&M Lions on Saturday afteroon. The Seminoles began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming matchup in Doak Campbell Stadium.
The release include 12 'notes to know' in a contest Florida State is heavily favored to dominate.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against East Texas A&M
- Florida State continues its season-opening three-game homestand when it hosts East Texas A&M on Saturday.
- In week one, FSU defeated No. 8 Alabama 31-17 in the first game inside newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU's win ended Alabama's streak of 23 consecutive season-opening wins, which was the 2nd-longest active streak in the country.
- FSU's 14-point margin of victory was the largest loss for Alabama in a season opener since 1970 and the Crimson Tide's largest margin of defeat in any regular season non-conference game since 2000.
- Florida State, which also beat No. 5 LSU 45-24 to open the 2023 season, is the only non-SEC team with multiple regular season wins over top-10 SEC teams since the start of the 2023 season. The only other non-conference losses by a top-10 SEC team are No. 3 Alabama to No. 11 Texas in 2023 and No. 1 Texas to No. 3 Ohio State last week.
- Mike Norvell is the only head coach with multiple regular season non-conference wins against top-10 SEC opponents since 2016.
- Over the past 10 seasons, Florida State's nine regular-season non-conference wins against the SEC are 2nd in the nation. Head coach Mike Norvell has six wins against the SEC since 2016, the 2nd-most non-conference wins against the conference in that span.
- Florida State is responsible for both of Alabama's regular season non-conference losses away from Tuscaloosa since 2004 and ended Alabama's nine-game regular season winning streak against ACC opponents. FSU's 21-14 win in Jacksonville in 2007 was previously the last time the Crimson Tide had a regular season loss against the ACC.
- The Seminoles rushed for 230 yards in their season-opening win over No. 8 Alabama, FSU's most rushing yards in a game against a top-10 opponent since rushing for 264 yards vs. No. 9 Notre Dame to open the 2021 season and only the 10th time since 2013 a team gained at least 230 yards on the ground against the Crimson Tide.
- Florida State scored on five of its eight offensive drives that were not end-of-half clock runouts, including each of its first three drives while building a 17-7 halftime lead. The lead was the largest at halftime by an Alabama opponent since No. 17 Tennessee held a 20-7 lead in 2023, a game the Crimson Tide would come back to win 34-20.
- The Seminoles held Alabama to 87 rushing yards, the Crimson Tide's fewest in a season opener since 1975. After Alabama gained 55 rushing yards on the first drive of the game, FSU's defense allowed only 32 yards on 17 carries (1.88 yards-per-carry average) the rest of the game.
- Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offenses are averaging 447.4 yards per game in his 19-plus seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach.
- Defensive coordinator Tony White has produced a top-25 defense each of the last four seasons at two different programs (Syracuse and Nebraska). In his last 25 games, his defense has held opponents to 20 points or fewer 16 times. His defense has not allowed a rushing touchdown in eight straight home games.
