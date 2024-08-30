Florida State vs. Boston College: Friday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
Florida State practiced for the second straight day on Friday morning as the team continues to prepare for a matchup with Boston College on Labor Day. The energy and physicality showed up for the Seminoles once again, but so did some of the same inconsistencies that plagued the team last week.
Following practice, head coach Mike Norvell noted the intensity of the day but also recognized the need for "controlled focus" during and in the aftermath of plays. There were simply too many chippy and out-of-control moments that led to sloppiness or failure to execute on both sides of the ball.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Injury Updates On A Pair Of Florida State Seminoles
NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from multiple position groups. Practice reports will be somewhat altered moving forward now that Florida State has entered the 2024 season.
— Ryan Fitzgerald continued his stellar week, a bright spot for the Seminoles. He connected on two kicks from 29 yards out and also made a 48-yard attempt. Jake Weinberg was wide left from 48 yards out.
OFFENSE:
— Luke Kromenhoek took off on a scramble late in practice, cutting across the field and finding his way into the end zone. The entire offense came running in to celebrate and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz smacked Kromehoek on the helmet in excitement.
— Ja'Khi Douglas ended up with the catch of the day on a contested grab in the corner of the end zone. The smaller wide receiver held on despite a physical collision and displayed some emotion after the play. Douglas was really good throughout the practice as his speed and route-running took center stage. He easily worked by a veteran defensive back for a catch in the end zone in 1-on-1's.
— Darion Williamson had a pass go off his hands early in practice but responded with a consistent effort over the remainder of the session. He pulled down a deep shot in 1-on-1's despite recognizing the ball coming his way slightly late. Williamson went up for a vertical grab on the sideline later in the same drill.
— Kam Davis and Caziah Holmes caught my attention the most out of the running backs. Davis absolutely ran over a veteran defender on a carry up the middle while Caziah Holmes showed off his shiftiness on a run that ended up as a touchdown. Holmes got to the second level of the defense and juked out a defensive back before recognizing space and finding it to hit the end zone.
— Brian Courtney ended up with a one-handed catch while working over the middle. The pass hit his outside hand, bounced slightly, and fell into his inside hand for a grab as he stayed in stride.
— Nice route from Jalen Brown with an explosive cut that created room against one of the top defensive backs on the team.
— Amaree Williams went to the turf for a pass that was ruled complete by the officials at practice. I'd like to see the replay though.
— Jeremiah Byers, Darius Washington, Maurice Smith, and Richie Leonard IV all held up well in pass-blocking 1-on-1's against the defensive line.
DEFENSE:
— Shyheim Brown had one of the better days among the defenders with a few high-level showings in coverage. He broke up a pass on the sideline early in practice and followed that up with a battle in the end zone to force another incompletion.
— Patrick Payton batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage at the beginning of the day. He combined with Marvin Jones Jr. on a sack where both defensive ends converged on the quarterback at roughly the same time.
— Conrad Hussey was throwing around big hits on Thursday. He laid out a pair of true freshmen in 7-on-7 and generally played with a lot of violence. Hussey also ended up with an interception after tracking and hauling in a tipped pass over the middle.
— A couple of other defensive backs brought the wood as well. Edwin Joseph and Azareye'h Thomas both delivered pops to the offense. Thomas picked off a pass on the day while Joseph broke up back-to-back passes.
— Ja'Bril Rawls almost picked off a pass near the line of scrimmage after reading the play and reacting quickly. He deflected a pass later on.
— Charles Lester II had a pass deflection.
— Daniel Lyons and Patrick Payton both had wins in 1-on-1's against the offensive line.
READ MORE: Florida State's Loss To Georgia Tech Brings In Massive National Audience
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Drops In ESPN's FPI Rankings Following Upset Loss
• ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Florida State's Upset Loss
• 14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Defeat To Georgia Tech
• Mike Norvell Reviews DJ Uiagalelei's First Career Start At Florida State