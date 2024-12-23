Florida State WR To Take Advantage Of New JUCO Eligibility Rule, Enters Portal
Florida State wide receiver Malik Benson has elected to enter the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Earlier this month, it was announced that junior college (JUCO) players could retain all four years of eligibility upon their arrival to the NCAA. Previously, if a player participated in two years of junior college, he could only play two seasons at the NCAA level.
READ MORE: Former FSU QB Named New Offensive Coordinator At Jacksonville State
Benson cites this rule change as part of his reasoning for entering the portal, having played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College.
During his lone season in the Garnet and Gold, Benson appeared in all 12 games and recorded 25 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown.
The FSU pass catcher does not have to return to a JUCO squad and can play for any FBS program he desires, including extending his time in Tallahassee. However, it is possible that due to the sudden rule change, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff did not have a spot allocated for Benson for the 2025 season. It is also possible that the two parties discussed a reunion for the upcoming season but couldn’t come to terms, prompting Benson to launch his name into the portal.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott. They also recently landed USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson.
Earlier in December, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
READ MORE: 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne Commits To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness'
• Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray