Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of OT Gunnar Hansen: 'A Fierce Competitor Who Utilizes Tremendous Strength'

The Seminoles have officially announced the addition of former Vanderbilt OL Gunnar Hansen.

Dustin Lewis

Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Vanderbilt offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Vanderbilt offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Transfer offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday.

“I'm excited about the addition of Gunnar to our program,” Norvell said. “He has three years of starting experience and has shown constant improvement along the way. He is a fierce competitor who utilizes tremendous strength and does a great job of creating space. Gunnar showcased all of those traits throughout his career and was named the SEC's Offensive Lineman of the Week after Vanderbilt scored 40 points against Alabama in the biggest win of the season for his team.”

Gunnar Hansen | OL | 6-5 | 330 | Boca Raton, Fla. | St. Thomas Aquinas High School/Vanderbilt

Spent four seasons at Vanderbilt from 2021-24, starting all 35 games he appeared after redshirting as true freshman…started final 30 games of Vanderbilt career…made 27 starts at left tackle, four at left guard and four at right tackle…earned Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Vanderbilt’s upset victory over No. 1 Alabama in 2024…did not allow sack or quarterback hit in Vanderbilt’s 40-35 win, Vandy’s most points in SEC game since 2018…paced Vanderbilt offense that led country in fewest turnovers and ranked ninth overall in Red Zone offense…started 12 games in 2023…started 11 games in 2022, including final four of season at left guard…helped St. Thomas Aquinas win 2020 FHSAA 7A state championship...earned all-state honors after junior season at American Heritage.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                  Pos.      Ht.         Wt.          Hometown    High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                              DB         6-2         175          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.    Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                   WR        6-1         200          Cocoa, Fla.                               Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                   QB         5-11      196          Waycross, Ga.                   Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                          DL          6-4         285          Terry, Miss.            Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                    DL          6-5         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                DL          6-4         240          Miami, Fla.                             Norland HS

Markeston Douglas                     TE           6-5         275          Brownsville, Tenn.                   Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                         WR        6-4         215          Jacksonville, Fla.              Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                             OL          6-5         330          Boca Raton, Fla.                  St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

LaJesse Harrold                             DL          6-5         215          Tampa, Fla.                             Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah                        RB          6-1         215          Leesburg, Ga.                Lee County HS

Tylon Lee                                           DL          6-4         245          Pace, Fla.                                      Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                    TE           6-6         215          Omaha, Neb.             Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                    WR        6-5         190          New Haven, Conn.                  Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                              DL          6-4         283          Jacksonville, Fla.               Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                OL          6-5         305          Pensacola, Fla.    Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                 OL          6-4         280          De Kalb, Miss.      Kemper County HS

Randy Pittman Jr.                          TE           6-2         225          Panama City, Fla.      Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                        OL          6-5         270          Atlanta, Ga.                      Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                              LB          6-2         205          Sanford, Fla.                      Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                   DB         6-1         185          West Palm Beach, Fla.           Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                   P/K         6-0         190          Sarasota, Fla.                          Venice HS

Duce Robinson                              WR        6-6         220          Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Jordan Scott                                     WR        6-7         215          Lynchburg, Va.   Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                     QB         6-1         200          Denton, Texas                           Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                               DB         6-2         190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.            American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                         LB          6-1         240          Charlotte, N.C.                                Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                             DL          6-6         250          Parkville, Mo.                  Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                                 DL          6-2         320          Greensboro, Ga.  Greene County HS

