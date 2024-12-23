Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of OT Gunnar Hansen: 'A Fierce Competitor Who Utilizes Tremendous Strength'
Transfer offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday.
“I'm excited about the addition of Gunnar to our program,” Norvell said. “He has three years of starting experience and has shown constant improvement along the way. He is a fierce competitor who utilizes tremendous strength and does a great job of creating space. Gunnar showcased all of those traits throughout his career and was named the SEC's Offensive Lineman of the Week after Vanderbilt scored 40 points against Alabama in the biggest win of the season for his team.”
Gunnar Hansen | OL | 6-5 | 330 | Boca Raton, Fla. | St. Thomas Aquinas High School/Vanderbilt
Spent four seasons at Vanderbilt from 2021-24, starting all 35 games he appeared after redshirting as true freshman…started final 30 games of Vanderbilt career…made 27 starts at left tackle, four at left guard and four at right tackle…earned Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Vanderbilt’s upset victory over No. 1 Alabama in 2024…did not allow sack or quarterback hit in Vanderbilt’s 40-35 win, Vandy’s most points in SEC game since 2018…paced Vanderbilt offense that led country in fewest turnovers and ranked ninth overall in Red Zone offense…started 12 games in 2023…started 11 games in 2022, including final four of season at left guard…helped St. Thomas Aquinas win 2020 FHSAA 7A state championship...earned all-state honors after junior season at American Heritage.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 225 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 220 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Parkville, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
