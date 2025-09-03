Former Alabama QB calls FSU QB Tommy Castellanos' trash talk 'stupid'
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos’ comments leading up to his Garnet and Gold debut against then-No. 8 Alabama didn’t sit well with a lot of people around college football. From Florida State alumni to national analysts, nearly everyone had something to say about his confidence and how it might affect an Alabama team looking for a 1-0 start under head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Heisman Trophy winner and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron was among those weighing in, appearing a little salty both before and after the loss, though he did give credit where he thought it was due.
McCarron Doubles Down
“I don’t take anything back, still think his comments are stupid, from a sense of it’s just not something you do as a quarterback,” McCarron said on The Dynasty podcast. "And you don’t see many guys do it. But I guess what he said in his press conference at ACC media days was that he meant no disrespect, but it was a message to his teammates that, 'hey, this is the type of leader I am. I’m not backing down from them like we’re going to carry this confidence and swagger.'"
Now, whatever narrative is being spun around Alabama’s loss, whether it’s calls for DeBoer’s job in just his second season or downplaying Florida State’s outright dominance, the result speaks for itself. FSU didn’t just beat Alabama; they outclassed a team many expected to contend for a College Football Playoff spot. Minimizing the loss only makes the excuses sound more hollow.
A Little Salt Never Hurt, Right, AJ?
“He hits a go ball early in the game that, listen, you're a college quarterback, you should be able to throw a go ball. It’s not anything special,” McCarron continued.“But they threw some quick game, a little bit (of) curl routes, and then a rail route when we were in man coverage, that was just awful coverage by Deontae Lawson. But hats off to him."
"He came out, our pass rush again was nonexistent," McCarron added. "I mean, just awful pass rush. And he created plays with his legs, just extending through rush lanes and taking off, and hats off to him.”
It is just one game for both programs, and there is a lot of football to go. McCarron’s analysis offered insight into Alabama’s struggles, but the end result remains the same.
Call it swagger, call it luck, call it whatever you want, the scoreboard still read 31-17, and Florida State walked off Bobby Bowden Field looking like the more physical, prepared team.
