Why Florida State leaders chose to keep Mike Norvell as head coach
Florida State has made the decision to keep Mike Norvell as head coach going into the 2026 season.
Since releasing a statement which promised a "comprehensive assessment' at the end of the year, the Seminoles have gone 2-2, with both of those losses coming by double-digits on the road.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell returning as FSU football's head coach in 2026
Norvell is 38-33 overall and 22-26 against ACC opponents at Florida State. So, why do the powers at be plan to retain him for a seventh year on the job?
Florida State Leaders Explain Mike Norvell Decision
Shortly after news broke that Norvell would be sticking around in Tallahassee, Florida State released a statement from multiple decision-makers; university president Richard McCullough, athletic director Michael Alford, and BOT chairman Peter Collins.
With support from leadership, Norvell has pledged to make fundamental changes in 'specific areas' to help meet Florida State's standard.
"FSU Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins, Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford, and I are in complete agreement that changes are needed for our program to improve," McCullough said. "Coach Norvell embraces our support in that process and agrees that success must be achieved.
"He continues to demonstrate an unwavering belief in this program's future, and so do we," McCullough continued. "This decision reflects a unified commitment to competing in the rapidly evolving landscape of college football, while maintaining continuity within the program."
Alford cited Florida State's massive financial investment in the football program. The Seminoles would owe Norvell around $54 million if he's fired after December 31.
"Our responsibility is to do what gives Florida State the strongest competitive position – not just today, but for years to come," Alford said. "Florida State has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in its football program over the past few years with high expectations.
"Chairman Collins, President McCullough, and I are aligned in partnering with Coach and improving our ability to compete for championships," Alford added. "Our mission is unwavering in putting Florida State football at the forefront of college athletics."
Collins believes Florida State needs to address other deficiencies within the program.
"In addition to addressing the reality that on-field results have been far from acceptable to the FSU standard, we also realize our responsibilities as stewards of program revenues and how to best allocate those dollars to compete at an elite level – something we will not compromise," Collins said.
"Throughout the assessment, one goal will remain beyond all others – achieving sustained championship-level success. We will address performance deficiencies in the program," Collins added. "These deficiencies may include structural changes to the very large and complex program FSU football has become, and these areas are where we will focus and invest."
In the release, Norvell shared his love for Florida State.
"This program has been built on belief, sacrifice, and putting the team first," Norvell said. "That set of values has always guided my actions, and those of our players. The driving motivation behind this is to make certain that we are doing everything properly to obtain and retain elite players, add critical pieces, and sustain long-term success."
"I love Florida State, and I am fully committed to this program, and our shared goals."
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok