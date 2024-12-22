Former Florida State Defensive End Transfers To FIU
Florida State's defensive end room will be filled with new faces in 2025. Four scholarship members of the unit have elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in December. That's just the start of a rash of changes in Tallahassee.
Over the weekend, former FSU defensive end Lamont Green Jr. signed with FIU as a transfer. Green Jr. recently wrapped up his second season as a reserve with the Seminoles. He's the first transfer that the Golden Panthers have landed under new head coach Willie Simmons, who came to the program from Duke after previously being the head coach at FAMU.
Green Jr. only played in two games and wasn't credited with any statistics during his two years with the Seminoles. He saw four snaps against North Alabama in 2023 and four snaps against Charleston Southern in 2024. Green Jr. was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. As a senior at Gulliver Prep, he was named first-team All-Dade County by the Miami Herald after recording 61 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, one forced fumble, and one blocked field goal in eight games. Green Jr. is a Florida State legacy as he's the son of former standout linebacker, Lamont Green Sr. The elder Green donned garnet and gold from 1995-98 and was a team captain and first-team All-ACC selection during his final year with the program.
The 6-foot-3, 229-pound defensive end has three seasons of eligibility remaining. The move to FIU will get him near his hometown of Miami, FL.
Green Jr. is one of 17 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker Shawn Murphy, and redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly have also declared their intentions to move on.
The Seminoles have three scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams in the transfer portal.
