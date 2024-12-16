Former Florida State Legacy Offensive Lineman Transferring to UCLA
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to revamp their roster ahead of the 2025 season and have seen numerous players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal to find a better fit on a different roster. With the firing of offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, there will be a new scheme and a new coach in charge of the big men up front.
FSU brought on several new coaches from UCF after hiring former head coach Gus Malzahn, including offensive line coach Herb Hand, with whom Florida State head coach Mike Norvell had ties when he coached at Tulsa, so there could be cleaning of the house, so to speak, in the winter transfer window.
Former four-star offensive lineman and legacy player Julian Armella announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in December after a three-year stint in Tallahassee, working mostly as a reserve and with the scout team. A little under a week later, it appears he will be heading out west to play for the UCLA Bruins.
Armella played in seven games in 2024 but only participated in special teams. Despite a battered offensive line wrought with attrition and injuries throughout the season, he did not make an appearance on the depth chart. In 2023, Armella appeared in six games, and in 2022, he played in four.
The 'Noles have been kicking the tires on linemen in the portal and recently offered 6'7'' first-team All-MAC offensive tackle Alex Wollschlaeger out of Bowling Green. Outside of Wollschlaeger, FSU has extended offers to UCF guard Marcellus Marshall, UCF center Caden Kitler, and Western Carolina offensive tackle Derek Simmons.
